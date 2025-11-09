Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleSteal Alia Bhatt’s Maang Tika Look For A Stunning Bridesmaid Glow

Steal Alia Bhatt’s Maang Tika Look For A Stunning Bridesmaid Glow

Take style cues from Alia Bhatt this wedding season with her elegant maang tika looks that add grace, charm, and a radiant bridesmaid glow to your festive ensemble.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 01:17 PM (IST)
Take style cues from Alia Bhatt this wedding season with her elegant maang tika looks that add grace, charm, and a radiant bridesmaid glow to your festive ensemble.

Alia Bhatt-Inspired Maang Tika Trends Perfect For Bridesmaids

1/7
Royal Emerald Opulence: Alia's grand bridal-inspired look features this gold maang tika with polki diamonds and emerald drops, radiating Mughal-inspired opulence. The cascading design and green accents elevate her look, making it a stunning pick for bridesmaids aiming for regal sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Royal Emerald Opulence: Alia’s grand bridal-inspired look features this gold maang tika with polki diamonds and emerald drops, radiating Mughal-inspired opulence. The cascading design and green accents elevate her look, making it a stunning pick for bridesmaids aiming for regal sophistication. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
2/7
Oxidized Boho Charm: Channelling festive vibrance, Alia's oxidized silver maang tika stands out with its large circular design and rustic detailing. Paired with soft waves and minimal accessories, it's perfect for bridesmaids who love a bohemian, earthy vibe. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Oxidized Boho Charm: Channelling festive vibrance, Alia’s oxidized silver maang tika stands out with its large circular design and rustic detailing. Paired with soft waves and minimal accessories, it’s perfect for bridesmaids who love a bohemian, earthy vibe. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
3/7
Classic Round Elegance: Alia Bhatt exudes regal charm with this delicate round maang tika adorned with sparkling stones. Set perfectly on her center-parted sleek hair, the tika adds a subtle glimmer to her soft glam look, making it ideal for bridesmaids seeking timeless grace. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Classic Round Elegance: Alia Bhatt exudes regal charm with this delicate round maang tika adorned with sparkling stones. Set perfectly on her center-parted sleek hair, the tika adds a subtle glimmer to her soft glam look, making it ideal for bridesmaids seeking timeless grace. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
4/7
Minimal Gemstone Radiance: With her pink and coral saree, Alia keeps it minimal yet striking with a gold maang tika featuring a single green gemstone. The pop of colour against her soft attire adds freshness and understated luxury, ideal for a bridesmaid's day look. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Minimal Gemstone Radiance: With her pink and coral saree, Alia keeps it minimal yet striking with a gold maang tika featuring a single green gemstone. The pop of colour against her soft attire adds freshness and understated luxury, ideal for a bridesmaid’s day look. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
5/7
Crescent-Shaped Sophistication: Alia's crescent maang tika brings refined elegance to her royal blue outfit. The intricate design and soft shimmer complement her sleek ponytail, creating a graceful and modern traditional look that bridesmaids can easily emulate. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Crescent-Shaped Sophistication: Alia’s crescent maang tika brings refined elegance to her royal blue outfit. The intricate design and soft shimmer complement her sleek ponytail, creating a graceful and modern traditional look that bridesmaids can easily emulate. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
6/7
Pearl-Studded Grace: In her elegant green ensemble, Alia wears this round, stone-encrusted maang tika that pairs beautifully with a layered pearl choker. The refined detailing adds a regal touch, making it a sophisticated choice for bridesmaids' celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Pearl-Studded Grace: In her elegant green ensemble, Alia wears this round, stone-encrusted maang tika that pairs beautifully with a layered pearl choker. The refined detailing adds a regal touch, making it a sophisticated choice for bridesmaids’ celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
7/7
Oversized Kundan Glamour: In this dreamy look, Alia stuns with an oversized circular kundan maang tika that balances tradition and modernity. The bold piece highlights her face beautifully, making it the ultimate statement accessory for bridesmaids wanting a royal touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Oversized Kundan Glamour: In this dreamy look, Alia stuns with an oversized circular kundan maang tika that balances tradition and modernity. The bold piece highlights her face beautifully, making it the ultimate statement accessory for bridesmaids wanting a royal touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Published at : 09 Nov 2025 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Wedding Season Fashion Alia Bhatt Style Maang Tika Bridesmaid Look Wedding Makeup And Accessories Traditional Jewelry

Photo Gallery

View More
Advertisement

Advertisement

