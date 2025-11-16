Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaWho Are Rameez And Sanjay Yadav, The Men Who 'Forced' Lalu's Daughter Rohini To Quit Politics

Rohini Acharya named two individuals, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, claiming she had only acted on their instructions, yet was being blamed for everything.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 08:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A day after the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan suffered a major defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, stunned supporters with a cryptic social media post announcing that she was “quitting politics” and “disowning” her family.

In the same post, she named two individuals, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, claiming she had only acted on their instructions, yet was being blamed for everything.

"I'm quitting politics and I’m disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do… and I’m taking all the blame,” wrote Acharya, a Singapore-based doctor who donated a kidney to her father in 2022.

Who Are Sanjay Yadav And Rameez?

Sanjay Yadav is a long-time associate of Rohini’s brother Tejashwi Yadav, as per PTI. Born in Haryana in 1984, he joined the RJD in 2012 and quickly rose through the ranks, eventually being elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2024. He is considered one of Tejashwi’s closest aides and political strategists.

Rameez, meanwhile, is known to be an old friend of Tejashwi. He belongs to a political family in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and is believed to be part of the former deputy chief minister’s inner circle.

Why Did Rohini Acharya Announce Her Exit?

Rohini had unsuccessfully contested the Saran Lok Sabha seat in 2024. Her sudden declaration came amid murmurs that she had been upset with the expulsion of her elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the RJD.

Despite the reported strains, she was seen actively campaigning for Tejashwi during the assembly polls, making her dramatic announcement even more surprising.

What led to her public outburst remains unclear, but her comments have sparked intense speculation inside the party and beyond.

Sanjay Yadav Bihar Politics Rohini Acharya Bihar Election 2025 Rameez
