Delhi Chokes On Toxic Air As AQI Crosses 500; Temperatures Drop

Residents of Delhi are unlikely to get relief from toxic air on Sunday as pollution levels remain extremely high. According to the Pollution Control Board, the AQI early in the morning was recorded at 551, which falls in the hazardous category. The major reason behind this is the dangerous concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 particles in the air.

The wind speed is very low, causing pollutants to accumulate near the surface and worsening the situation. Experts estimate that breathing such air for a day is equivalent to smoking about 12 cigarettes, posing severe risks to the lungs.

The Meteorological Department said the minimum temperature continues to drop. On Sunday, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 11°C and the maximum around 24°C. Morning and evening hours will witness fog and haze, which will affect visibility.

AQI Shows No Improvement; PM10 At Dangerous Levels

Delhi’s average AQI over the last 24 hours was 386, already in the ‘severe’ category, and deteriorated further to 551 on Sunday morning. PM2.5 levels reached 351 and PM10 rose to 466. Areas like Wazirpur, Bawana, Mundka, Anand Vihar, and Rohini also recorded AQI levels above 400.

On November 11, the AQI had touched 428—Delhi’s first ‘severe’ day of 2025. The average AQI so far in November has been around 150, which is about 8.3% better than previous years, but still dangerously high according to health standards.

Temperature Drops; Fog And Cold Add To Woes

The weather forecast indicates dense fog in the morning, with temperatures ranging from 11°C to 24°C. With wind speeds at just 5–6 kmph, pollution is unlikely to reduce anytime soon. Similar conditions are expected to prevail for the next three to four days.

Due to a western disturbance, cloud cover and fog are increasing across North India, reducing sunlight in Delhi.

GRAP-3 Currently In Force

GRAP-3 (Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3) is already in effect in Delhi, but air quality has not shown signs of improvement. It may remain enforced for a few more days. The Delhi government has also urged people to use public transport instead of private vehicles.