India’s biggest cinematic reveal finally unfolded on November 15 as SS Rajamouli unveiled the title of his highly awaited film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, during the grand Globe Trotter event in Hyderabad. The atmosphere at Ramoji Film City was electric, with over 50,000 fans gathering to witness the spectacle.

A Giant Teaser Reveal & Release Date Locked

The evening began with the dramatic screening of the film’s teaser on a colossal 130 ft x 100 ft screen, setting the tone for what Rajamouli described as a landmark project. Alongside the title reveal, the makers also confirmed that Varanasi will open in theatres during Sankranti 2027, instantly amplifying audience excitement.

Priyanka Chopra & Prithviraj Sukumaran’s First Looks Set the Internet Ablaze

The event’s biggest surprise came with the unveiling of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s intense first look as Kumbha and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s striking appearance as Mandakini. The crowd erupted as their posters lit up the giant screen.

Rajamouli had shared Priyanka’s poster earlier on social media, writing, "The woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI."

Priyanka replied with her own caption:

"She’s more than what meets the eye… Say hello to Mandakini. #GlobeTrotter."

The director also praised Prithviraj’s performance, posting, "After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said, 'You are one of the finest actors I've ever known… Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying."

Rajamouli–Mahesh Babu Combo Takes Fan Frenzy to New Heights

Backed by Mahesh Babu’s massive fanbase and Rajamouli’s pan-India pull, Varanasi has already become one of the most anticipated films of the decade. The Globe Trotter event marked a monumental kickoff — one that fans will remember for years.