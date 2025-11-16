Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaRajamouli Unveils Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi Title; Priyanka Chopra & Prithviraj First Looks Leave Fans Stunned

Rajamouli Unveils Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi Title; Priyanka Chopra & Prithviraj First Looks Leave Fans Stunned

At a massive Hyderabad event, SS Rajamouli unveiled the title of Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi, revealed first looks of Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj, and confirmed a Sankranti 2027 release.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India’s biggest cinematic reveal finally unfolded on November 15 as SS Rajamouli unveiled the title of his highly awaited film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, during the grand Globe Trotter event in Hyderabad. The atmosphere at Ramoji Film City was electric, with over 50,000 fans gathering to witness the spectacle.

A Giant Teaser Reveal & Release Date Locked

The evening began with the dramatic screening of the film’s teaser on a colossal 130 ft x 100 ft screen, setting the tone for what Rajamouli described as a landmark project. Alongside the title reveal, the makers also confirmed that Varanasi will open in theatres during Sankranti 2027, instantly amplifying audience excitement.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)

Priyanka Chopra & Prithviraj Sukumaran’s First Looks Set the Internet Ablaze

The event’s biggest surprise came with the unveiling of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s intense first look as Kumbha and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s striking appearance as Mandakini. The crowd erupted as their posters lit up the giant screen.

Rajamouli had shared Priyanka’s poster earlier on social media, writing, "The woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI."
Priyanka replied with her own caption:
"She’s more than what meets the eye… Say hello to Mandakini. #GlobeTrotter."

 

The director also praised Prithviraj’s performance, posting, "After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said, 'You are one of the finest actors I've ever known… Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying."

 

Rajamouli–Mahesh Babu Combo Takes Fan Frenzy to New Heights

Backed by Mahesh Babu’s massive fanbase and Rajamouli’s pan-India pull, Varanasi has already become one of the most anticipated films of the decade. The Globe Trotter event marked a monumental kickoff — one that fans will remember for years.

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 09:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Varanasi Title Launch SS Rajamouli Varanasi Mahesh Babu New Movie Priyanka Chopra Mandakini Prithviraj Sukumaran Kumbha
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
Cities
Delhi Chokes On Toxic Air As AQI Crosses 500; Temperatures Drop
Delhi Chokes On Toxic Air As AQI Crosses 500; Temperatures Drop
India
4 Killed, 5 Injured As SUV Collides With Dumper Truck In J&K's Budgam; CM Omar Orders Probe
4 Killed, 5 Injured As SUV Collides With Truck In J&K's Budgam; CM Omar Orders Probe
News
Farooq Abdullah Triggers Massive Row With Operation Sindoor Remark
Farooq Abdullah Triggers Massive Row With Operation Sindoor Remark
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts in Agra’s Mantola Leather Factory, Area Gripped by Panic
UP Terror Probe: Hindu Leaders Found on Hit List in White-Collar Module
Bihar Elections: Fear of Jungle Raj Overshadows Tejashwi’s Campaign
J&K Update: Naugam Police Station Blast Sparks Major Questions Over Safety Protocols
Naugam Blast: SDRF Begins Clearance as DGP to Brief on Cause and Casualties at 10 AM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget