Juhi Chawla Birthday Special: 8 Most Gorgeous Looks That You’ll Love

8. Navy Blue Embroidered Anarkali Ensemble: Juhi Chawla looks absolutely regal in this stunning navy blue Anarkali outfit that beautifully blends grace and grandeur. The floor-length ensemble features intricate silver embroidery across the bodice, complemented by a richly patterned dupatta that adds a luxurious touch. The heavy ethnic detailing and flowy silhouette enhance Juhi’s timeless charm, while the full sleeves and flared hemline lend a classic finish. This elegant attire is an ideal inspiration for festive gatherings, weddings, or traditional celebrations, reflecting Juhi’s effortless ability to combine tradition with sophistication. The deep blue hue paired with ornate silver accents makes this look one of her most memorable ethnic style moments. (Image Source: Instagram/@iamjuhichawla)