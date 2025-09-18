Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shardiya Navratri 2025: Decorate Your Pooja Corner With The Right Furniture And Accessories

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Decorate Your Pooja Corner With The Right Furniture And Accessories

When we talk about puja corner, it is about creating an area where you feel calm and connected while praying. Here are some easy and useful ideas that will help you in decorating your pooja corner.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
When we talk about puja corner, it is about creating an area where you feel calm and connected while praying. Here are some easy and useful ideas that will help you in decorating your pooja corner.

Shardiya Navratri 2025

Choose the Right Pooja Unit or Mandir: The first thing to decide is a proper pooja unit or mandir. It can be a small wall-mounted wooden unit for compact spaces or a floor-standing one for bigger rooms. A wooden mandir often gives a warm and traditional look, while marble units feel clean and bright. Make sure the size of the unit matches the space available and has enough shelves for idols, photos, or other essentials. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Choose the Right Pooja Unit or Mandir: The first thing to decide is a proper pooja unit or mandir. It can be a small wall-mounted wooden unit for compact spaces or a floor-standing one for bigger rooms. A wooden mandir often gives a warm and traditional look, while marble units feel clean and bright. Make sure the size of the unit matches the space available and has enough shelves for idols, photos, or other essentials.
Low Seating for Comfort: In many homes, people prefer to sit on the floor while praying. For this, you can keep a low wooden chowki, a small bench, or even a simple floor cushion. As a result, this makes the place comfortable and allows you to spend more time in prayer. If you have elderly family members, you can keep a low stool or chair for their easy seating. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Low Seating for Comfort: In many homes, people prefer to sit on the floor while praying. For this, you can keep a low wooden chowki, a small bench, or even a simple floor cushion. As a result, this makes the place comfortable and allows you to spend more time in prayer. If you have elderly family members, you can keep a low stool or chair for their easy seating.
A Side Cabinet or Small Storage Unit: Every pooja corner needs storage for incense sticks, matchboxes, diya oil, cotton wicks, and prayer books. A small cabinet, drawer chest, or even a sideboard when kept near the mandir can prove to be quite helpful. Keeping these types of things in one place helps you avoid clutter and makes your pooja time more peaceful. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
A Side Cabinet or Small Storage Unit: Every pooja corner needs storage for incense sticks, matchboxes, diya oil, cotton wicks, and prayer books. A small cabinet, drawer chest, or even a sideboard when kept near the mandir can prove to be quite helpful. Keeping these types of things in one place helps you avoid clutter and makes your pooja time more peaceful.
Use of Traditional Accessories: Accessories bring life to the pooja corner. Brass or copper diyas, bells, small water pots, and incense holders are some of the most commonly used items. Aarti thalis with small bowls for kumkum, rice, and flowers can also be easily placed here. And if you like, you can hang a small bell above the mandir, therefore adding a soothing sound to the whole space. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Use of Traditional Accessories: Accessories bring life to the pooja corner. Brass or copper diyas, bells, small water pots, and incense holders are some of the most commonly used items. Aarti thalis with small bowls for kumkum, rice, and flowers can also be easily placed here. And if you like, you can hang a small bell above the mandir, therefore adding a soothing sound to the whole space.
Decorative Backdrop or Wall: The wall behind the mandir can be decorated in a very simple way. You can use light-coloured paint, small wallpaper with floral or traditional designs, or even a fabric cloth backdrop. Some people also put tiles with religious motifs behind the pooja unit. A plain and neat wall also works well if you prefer simplicity. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Decorative Backdrop or Wall: The wall behind the mandir can be decorated in a very simple way. You can use light-coloured paint, small wallpaper with floral or traditional designs, or even a fabric cloth backdrop. Some people also put tiles with religious motifs behind the pooja unit. A plain and neat wall also works well if you prefer simplicity.
Lighting for Warmth: Good lighting makes the pooja corner look bright as well as quiet while being free from any kind of disturbance. A small lamp, a focus light, or even a string of fairy lights when decorated around the mandir looks very beautiful. Traditional brass hanging lamps can also be used here. Many people also keep a diya burning at specific times of the day, which itself spreads a warm yet positive glow. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Lighting for Warmth: Good lighting makes the pooja corner look bright as well as quiet while being free from any kind of disturbance. A small lamp, a focus light, or even a string of fairy lights when decorated around the mandir looks very beautiful. Traditional brass hanging lamps can also be used here. Many people also keep a diya burning at specific times of the day, which itself spreads a warm yet positive glow.
Flowers and Natural Touch: You can keep them in small brass or clay bowls or make simple garlands out of them to dedicate to the idols. A small urli bowl with water and floating petals looks fresh as well as colourful. Tulsi leaves are also commonly used in prayers, so if you have space, you can keep a tulsi plant nearby. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Flowers and Natural Touch: You can keep them in small brass or clay bowls or make simple garlands out of them to dedicate to the idols. A small urli bowl with water and floating petals looks fresh as well as colourful. Tulsi leaves are also commonly used in prayers, so if you have space, you can keep a tulsi plant nearby.
Floor Covering and Rangoli: The floor around the mandir can be decorated with a simple mat or rug in order to make sitting more comfortable. When it comes to celebrating special occasions, you can create a small rangoli with different colours or flower petals near the mandir to bring a festive vibe. This makes the pooja corner look welcoming and joyful. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Floor Covering and Rangoli: The floor around the mandir can be decorated with a simple mat or rug in order to make sitting more comfortable. When it comes to celebrating special occasions, you can create a small rangoli with different colours or flower petals near the mandir to bring a festive vibe. This makes the pooja corner look welcoming and joyful.
Inputs By: Lokendra Ranawat, Co-Founder and CEO, Wooden Street (Image Source: Canva)
Inputs By: Lokendra Ranawat, Co-Founder and CEO, Wooden Street
Published at : 18 Sep 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
Durga Puja 2025 Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025 Home Decor Ideas For Navratri Puja Decoration Tips

