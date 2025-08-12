Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 8 Ethnic Looks That Showcase Her Royal Desi Glam

6. ⁠Timeless Opulent Vibe: Sara Ali Khan radiates festive elegance in this rich and vibrant salwar-kameez set. The deep jewel-toned purple of the silk kurta and churidar pants is a classic choice for celebratory occasions. The dupatta, a focal point of the outfit, is a masterpiece of traditional Indian embroidery, with its heavy gold work and intricate borders adding a touch of opulent glamour. The ensemble, paired with a simple yet statement-making pair of earrings and embellished juttis, makes Sara look like a true queen. (Image Source: Instagram/@saraalikhan95)