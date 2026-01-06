Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series is slowly coming into focus, and the biggest change this year is timing. Unlike the Galaxy S25, which launched in January 2025, Samsung is expected to push its 2026 flagship release to late February, with sales starting in March. Along with major AI upgrades, leaks now point to a confirmed launch event date, possible release windows, and uncertainty around pricing.

There are also signs that Samsung may rethink its popular pre-order offers. Here’s everything we know so far, rewritten simply and clearly.

Galaxy S26 Launch Date & Release Schedule

As reported by Forbes, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to be revealed at a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026. The event is said to take place in San Francisco, which fits Samsung’s recent habit of hosting Galaxy S launches in the Bay Area. This is the clearest launch timeline we’ve had so far for the 2026 flagship phones.

While Samsung hasn’t confirmed the exact sale date, the phones are expected to go on sale in early March. Looking at Samsung’s past launches, the company usually opens sales 14 to 16 days after the Unpacked event. Based on that pattern, March 13 looks like the most likely release date. It also falls on a Friday, which is typically when Samsung releases its flagship phones worldwide.

That said, Samsung could move faster this year. To avoid launching too late in the month, the company may choose March 6 instead. Both dates fit with the “early March” window mentioned in leaks. Either way, it’s clear that the Galaxy S26 launch is happening later than the Galaxy S25, marking a shift in Samsung’s usual schedule.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Price & Pre-Order Plans

Pricing for the Galaxy S26 series is still not fully locked in. A report from ET News suggests Samsung is considering a small price increase, mainly because memory prices have gone up. The increase being discussed is modest, but it could push the final prices higher across all models.

However, another report claims Samsung will keep prices exactly the same as the Galaxy S25 series. If that happens, the Galaxy S26 would start at $799, the Plus model at $999, and the Ultra at $1,299, all based on 256GB storage. This would be the fourth year in a row without a price hike.

To manage rising costs, Samsung may change its pre-order strategy instead. The company could drop the free storage upgrade offer, which has been a major selling point in recent years. At the same time, Samsung may raise prices on some A-series phones to balance things out, keeping its flagship pricing stable.