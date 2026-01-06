BJP leaders on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Left-wing student organisations, accusing them of promoting “anti-India” ideology within university campuses, following late-night protests at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. The political row erupted after sloganeering was reported outside Sabarmati Hostel and at other locations on the campus, prompting strong reactions from leaders of the ruling party.

BJP Calls JNU Protest ‘Ideological Misuse’ Of Campuses

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari alleged that the demonstration near Sabarmati Hostel was not a spontaneous student protest but a deliberate attempt to push extremist narratives, as per reports. He claimed that intellectual spaces like JNU were being misused to justify and amplify what he described as “anti-India thought,” warning that such activities posed a serious challenge to national unity.

The protest, which took place late on Monday evening, reportedly included slogans targeting the central government and senior leaders, intensifying political scrutiny of campus activism at the university.

Delhi Minister Links Protests To Past JNU Controversies

Reacting to slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood invoked earlier incidents involving former JNU students. He said, as per PTI, “Sharjeel Imam spoke about separating Northeast India. Umar Khalid raised slogans of ‘India will be broken into pieces,’ and his involvement was found in the 2020 riots. Such people are shown sympathy because there are people in this Assembly who shared a stage with Sharjeel Imam. When you give patronage to such people, irresponsible elements like this raise their heads in JNU, which I strongly condemn. What has happened in JNU, where Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid have been supported in a way, is condemnable and against the nation.”

Sood alleged that political patronage had emboldened certain student groups, leading to repeated controversies linked to the university.

Giriraj Singh Escalates Attack, Uses Strong Language

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also condemned the protests, using strong words to criticise those involved. He said, “Some people have made JNU a den of the ‘tukde tukde’ gang. People like Rahul Gandhi, TMC, Communists are part of this gang… these people don’t believe in Supreme Court. Slogans being raised in favour of Khalid Ansari and Sharjeel Imam and against PM Modi, Amit Shah. Such people should be tried for treason. People who have a Pakistan mentality, those who talk about cutting of ‘chicken neck’… people of India will never tolerate these people.”

His remarks further escalated the political temperature around the issue, with the BJP reiterating its long-standing criticism of JNU’s campus politics.

JNUSU Issues Clarification

Aditi Mishra, president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union, explained that the annual protest held on campus is meant to condemn the violence that took place at JNU on January 5, 2020. She emphasised that the slogans raised during the demonstration were rooted in ideology rather than aimed at individuals.



Mishra clarified that none of the slogans were directed against any person, underscoring that the protest was focused on broader issues and principles.

What Sparked Latest JNU Controversy?

The controversy stems from protests and sloganeering reported at JNU on Monday evening. Left-wing student groups gathered at “Guerilla Dhaba” on campus, where anti-Modi and anti-government slogans were raised. Around 30 to 40 students affiliated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), and All India Students’ Association (AISA) were present.

The protest took place a day after the Supreme Court denied bail to former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case. While student groups described the gathering as a form of dissent, BJP leaders maintained that the incident reflected a deeper ideological problem that needed to be addressed.