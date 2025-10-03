Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleMrunal Thakur Inspired Saree Looks To Steal This Karwa Chauth

Mrunal Thakur Inspired Saree Looks To Steal This Karwa Chauth

Get inspired by Mrunal Thakur’s saree looks for Karwa Chauth. From regal silks and pastel drapes to festive multi-coloured ensembles, recreate these elegant ethnic styles.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 03:23 PM (IST)
Get inspired by Mrunal Thakur’s saree looks for Karwa Chauth. From regal silks and pastel drapes to festive multi-coloured ensembles, recreate these elegant ethnic styles.

Mrunal Thakur Inspired Sarees

1/8
Mrunal wore this beige silk saree with delicate golden motifs and scalloped gold edges, paired with a half-sleeved blouse featuring tassels and subtle embroidery. The structured neckline added a contemporary touch to this timeless drape. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Mrunal wore this beige silk saree with delicate golden motifs and scalloped gold edges, paired with a half-sleeved blouse featuring tassels and subtle embroidery. The structured neckline added a contemporary touch to this timeless drape. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
2/8
She donned this deep purple Banarasi silk saree with intricate golden motifs. The saree was draped elegantly, paired with a sleeveless blouse in a matching shade, balancing tradition with a modern silhouette. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
She donned this deep purple Banarasi silk saree with intricate golden motifs. The saree was draped elegantly, paired with a sleeveless blouse in a matching shade, balancing tradition with a modern silhouette. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
3/8
Mrunal looked radiant in this vibrant multi-coloured saree featuring shades of red, green, orange, and yellow. She paired it with a contrasting green blouse, letting the lively palette of the saree take center stage. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Mrunal looked radiant in this vibrant multi-coloured saree featuring shades of red, green, orange, and yellow. She paired it with a contrasting green blouse, letting the lively palette of the saree take center stage. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
4/8
She chose this yellow and silver-printed silk saree, paired with a sleeveless red blouse. Completing the look with jhumkas, a bangle, and a mid-part bun with gajra, this ensemble exuded classic Karwa Chauth charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
She chose this yellow and silver-printed silk saree, paired with a sleeveless red blouse. Completing the look with jhumkas, a bangle, and a mid-part bun with gajra, this ensemble exuded classic Karwa Chauth charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
5/8
Draped in six yards of a red saree, she showcased golden embellishments and a gota patti border. Paired with a matching embellished blouse featuring a deep back design, Mrunal completed the look with heavy traditional jewelry, subtle makeup, and a sleek bun adorned with an intricate hair accessory. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Draped in six yards of a red saree, she showcased golden embellishments and a gota patti border. Paired with a matching embellished blouse featuring a deep back design, Mrunal completed the look with heavy traditional jewelry, subtle makeup, and a sleek bun adorned with an intricate hair accessory. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
6/8
Mrunal wore this pastel silk saree adorned with gold zari work and patti borders, teamed with a plain pink blouse. Minimal makeup and delicate jewelry kept the look soft and graceful for the festival. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Mrunal wore this pastel silk saree adorned with gold zari work and patti borders, teamed with a plain pink blouse. Minimal makeup and delicate jewelry kept the look soft and graceful for the festival. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
7/8
She opted for this rani pink saree with intricate embroidery and pre-pleated details in front, paired with a sleeveless blouse featuring matching work. A traditional necklace and earrings completed this festive-ready ensemble. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
She opted for this rani pink saree with intricate embroidery and pre-pleated details in front, paired with a sleeveless blouse featuring matching work. A traditional necklace and earrings completed this festive-ready ensemble. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
8/8
Mrunal wore this sheer Banarasi silk-cotton saree with hand-embroidered zardozi floral borders and pearl accents. A violet sleeveless blouse and statement diamond jewelry added elegance suitable for Karwa Chauth celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Mrunal wore this sheer Banarasi silk-cotton saree with hand-embroidered zardozi floral borders and pearl accents. A violet sleeveless blouse and statement diamond jewelry added elegance suitable for Karwa Chauth celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Published at : 03 Oct 2025 03:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karwa Chauth Outfit Ideas Karwa Chauth 2025 Ethnic Saree Inspiration Mrunal Thakur Saree Looks Karwa Chauth Saree Ideas

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
India
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Business
Nirmala Sitharaman Flags Global Risks, Says India’s Strong Fundamentals Keep Economy Steady
Nirmala Sitharaman Flags Global Risks, Says India’s Strong Fundamentals Keep Economy Steady
World
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Warns US Against Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Slams US Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Bareilly SSP Leads Flag March City Split Into Four Super Zones And Four Special Zones
Breaking: Suspected Cough Syrup Kills 11 Children In MP And Rajasthan, Investigation Underway
Nitish Kumar Highlights Women Empowerment, Recalls Jeevika Self‑Help Success
POK Protests Escalate: Pakistan Forces Open Fire, 19 Killed, Internet Suspended
PM Modi to Hold Virtual Dialogue with Bihar Youth Tomorrow, Major Announcements Expected

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget