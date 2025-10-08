Mona Singh Birthday Special: 8 Ethnic Outfits You’ll Want To Recreate This Festive Season

2. ⁠Heritage-Inspired Green Look: Mona Singh looks breathtaking in this olive-green embroidered ensemble. The outfit is the perfect blend of tradition and luxury. It features intricate threadwork in vibrant hues, elevating the rich ethnic aesthetic. The puffed sleeves and heavily detailed kurta paired with flared bottoms bring an old-world charm that feels both regal and rooted. This look is ideal for pre-Diwali celebrations, pujas, or wedding functions, making it a must-have inspiration for ethnic fashion trends. (Image Source: Instagram/@toraniofficial)