Monsoon Storage Tips: Keep Potatoes And Onions Fresh For Longer With These Simple Hacks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Avoid plastic bags; regularly inspect to prevent wider spoilage.

The monsoon may bring welcome relief from soaring temperatures, but the season's high humidity can wreak havoc in the kitchen. One of the most common problems during this time is the rapid spoilage of potatoes and onions. A single rotten potato or onion can quickly affect the rest of the batch, leading to unnecessary food waste and frequent grocery trips. Fortunately, a few simple storage practices can help extend their shelf life. Here's why these kitchen staples spoil faster during the rainy season and the best ways to store them.

Why Potatoes And Onions Spoil Quickly During The Monsoon

The rainy season creates the perfect conditions for bacteria, fungi, and mould to thrive. High humidity, trapped moisture, and poor air circulation speed up the rotting process, especially when potatoes and onions are stored in closed cabinets or damp corners of the kitchen. Potatoes are particularly vulnerable to fungal diseases such as late blight, scab, and blackleg when exposed to excessive moisture. They can also attract pests like potato beetles and aphids, which damage the tubers and shorten their shelf life. Onions, meanwhile, absorb moisture easily, making them soft, mouldy, and prone to sprouting if not stored correctly. Another common mistake is storing potatoes and onions together. Onions naturally release ethylene gas, which encourages potatoes to sprout more quickly, while the moisture released by potatoes can accelerate spoilage in onions.

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The Right Way To Store Potatoes And Onions

To maximise freshness, potatoes and onions should always be stored separately. For potatoes, choose a cool, dry, and dark place with good airflow. Paper bags, cotton bags, mesh bags, or open baskets are ideal because they allow excess moisture to escape. Avoid storing potatoes in the refrigerator, as low temperatures convert their starch into sugar, affecting both flavour and texture. It is also advisable not to wash potatoes before storage. Instead, gently brush off any soil, as washing increases surface moisture and raises the risk of rotting. Onions also need a cool, dry, and well-ventilated environment. Mesh baskets, wire baskets, or perforated containers work well because they promote continuous air circulation. Keep onions away from direct sunlight, damp surfaces, and enclosed spaces where moisture can build up.

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Storage Mistakes To Avoid During The Rainy Season

One of the biggest storage mistakes is using plastic bags. Plastic traps moisture and restricts airflow, creating an ideal environment for mould and decay. Cotton bags, paper bags, or open baskets are much better alternatives for long-term storage. It's equally important to inspect your stored vegetables regularly. Check potatoes and onions at least once a week, especially during the monsoon. Remove any that feel soft, show signs of sprouting, develop mould, or emit an unpleasant smell. Promptly discarding spoiled vegetables helps prevent the rest of the batch from deteriorating. With a few simple precautions and proper storage habits, you can significantly reduce spoilage, minimise food waste, and keep potatoes and onions fresh throughout the rainy season.