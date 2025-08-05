1. Tricolour Butterfly Wall Hanging: Let kids create beautiful butterflies using folded paper fans. Once these paper fans in the three national colours are assembled, attach the butterflies vertically using thread, and hang them from a stick or hanger. It turns into a beautiful wall hanging that adds colour and movement to any room. These butterflies symbolise freedom, transformation, and beauty. Their symbolism makes this craft extra meaningful for Independence Day. It also helps younger children practice folding, gluing, and arranging in sequence. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
2. Tricolour Paper Pinwheel: A vibrant spinning pinwheel in saffron, white, and green is one of the easiest crafts for this Independence Day 2025. All you need is coloured paper, a pencil with an eraser on top, a pair of scissors, and a pin. Help your child cut out squares from each tricolour paper and fold them into triangles to form the wheel. Once done, pin it together and fix it on the pencil. Not only does it spin in the wind, but it also teaches coordination and symmetry. This craft is perfect for school displays, balcony decor, and more. Kids will feel immense pride waving their handmade pinwheel while shouting "Jai Hind!" (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
3. DIY Tricolour Paper Flower Bouquet: You can encourage your kids to make a bouquet using handmade flowers in saffron, white, and green. They can use craft paper or tissue paper to form simple folded flowers, and add green pipe cleaners or straw as stems. It's an easy and engaging craft that doubles as a patriotic gift for teachers or a centrepiece for home. This DIY craft will promote fine motor skills, creativity, and a sense of colour symmetry. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
4. Tricolour Cylindrical Paper Lanterns: Brighten up your home or classroom with paper lanters in the colours of the Indian flag. Kids can fold and cut coloured sheets to make beautiful lanters, threading them together with string to form garlands. This activity helps children learn paper-folding techniques and improve their scissor skills. These lanterns look beautiful hanging on balconies or classroom doors. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
5. Tricolour Handprint Flag Poster: This craft is extremely artistic and fun. Get a large sheet of paper and help kids dip their palms into saffron, white, and green paint to create a handprint flag. The blue Ashoka Chakra can be made with a thumbprint or even using a stencil. It's a great classroom activity that symbolises unity and individuality. Parents can even preserve it as a memory of their child's creative celebration. Kids love getting messy with paints, and this flag poster also makes a great keepsake for scrapbooks. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
6. Tricolour Badge Or Brooch: Help your children create a badge to pin on their chest for this Independence Day 2025. Using felt or coloured foam sheets, cut circular or flower shapes in saffron, white, and green layers, then glue a small Ashoka Chakra in the center. Attach a safety pin at the back carefully. It's an activity that's popular in schools. This craft gives children something wearable they can be proud of. It teaches kids the importance of symbols and national pride. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
7. Triolour Wind Chime: This is a slightly more advanced but extremely rewarding craft. You may have to get involved while your kid's busy crafting this. Use plastic cups, paper plates, or cardboard to form the top base. Paint it in tricolour shades, then hang coloured beads, paper strips, or small bells beneath using thread. This wind chime can be placed near a window or balcony, ringing gently as the wind passes. It's decorative and brings patriotic vibes to your home. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
8. Tricolour Ice-Cream Stick Flag: Craft sticks are super versatile and safe for kids to handle. Paint six sticks in saffron, white, and green, then glue them together side-by-side to create a miniature Indian flag. Add a blue circle in the centre for the Ashoka Chakra. Attach a stick behind it like a flagpole. Kids can carry these little flags during events, wave them during parades, or decorate their desks. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
Published at : 05 Aug 2025 04:50 PM (IST)