2. Tricolour Paper Pinwheel: A vibrant spinning pinwheel in saffron, white, and green is one of the easiest crafts for this Independence Day 2025. All you need is coloured paper, a pencil with an eraser on top, a pair of scissors, and a pin. Help your child cut out squares from each tricolour paper and fold them into triangles to form the wheel. Once done, pin it together and fix it on the pencil. Not only does it spin in the wind, but it also teaches coordination and symmetry. This craft is perfect for school displays, balcony decor, and more. Kids will feel immense pride waving their handmade pinwheel while shouting "Jai Hind!" (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)