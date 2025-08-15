Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Independence Day 2025 — A Visual Journey Of Narendra Modi’s Iconic Turban Moments Over The Years

See Narendra Modi’s most iconic Independence Day turbans from 2018 to 2025, showcasing India’s rich textile heritage, vibrant patterns, and cultural artistry.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 09:48 AM (IST)
From vibrant saffron trails to intricate patterns, PM Modi’s turbans have told a story of tradition and style at every Independence Day celebration.

1/8
1. Saffron Turban: For his 12th consecutive Independence Day address as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi donned a vibrant saffron Rajasthani turban paired with a matching Nehru jacket. He elevated his look by wearing a white scarf with tricolour detailing. The ensemble perfectly captured the spirit of the occasion, merging bold patriotic hues with the elegance of traditional Indian craftsmanship. (Image Source: PTI)
1. Saffron Turban: For his 12th consecutive Independence Day address as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi donned a vibrant saffron Rajasthani turban paired with a matching Nehru jacket. He elevated his look by wearing a white scarf with tricolour detailing. The ensemble perfectly captured the spirit of the occasion, merging bold patriotic hues with the elegance of traditional Indian craftsmanship. (Image Source: PTI)
2/8
2. Leheriya Turban: In 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi adorned a striking Rajasthani-style turban that featured the traditional leheriya patterns in shades or orange, yellow, and green. He paired his turban with a crisp white kurta, pants, and a blue jacket. The leheriya design, a centuries-old Rajasthani tie-dye technique, draws inspiration from the rolling wave patterns of the Thar Desert. This multicoloured turban celebrated India's rich textile traditions. (Image Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)
2. Leheriya Turban: In 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi adorned a striking Rajasthani-style turban that featured the traditional leheriya patterns in shades or orange, yellow, and green. He paired his turban with a crisp white kurta, pants, and a blue jacket. The leheriya design, a centuries-old Rajasthani tie-dye technique, draws inspiration from the rolling wave patterns of the Thar Desert. This multicoloured turban celebrated India's rich textile traditions. (Image Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)
3/8
3. Rajasthani Bandhani Turban: For Independence Day 2023, PM Narendra Modi chose a Rajasthani-style turban that showcased the traditional bandhani print. His turban blended the bold shades of yellow, orange, green, and red. The vibrant headgear paid homage to the cultural artistry of Rajasthan. To complement his turban, he wore an elegant off-white kurta and churidar which layered with a sharp black V-neck jacket. (Image Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)
3. Rajasthani Bandhani Turban: For Independence Day 2023, PM Narendra Modi chose a Rajasthani-style turban that showcased the traditional bandhani print. His turban blended the bold shades of yellow, orange, green, and red. The vibrant headgear paid homage to the cultural artistry of Rajasthan. To complement his turban, he wore an elegant off-white kurta and churidar which layered with a sharp black V-neck jacket. (Image Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)
4/8
4. Tricolour Turban: In 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Independence Day with a tricolour turban. His headgear beautifully echoed the Indian flag. The white turban feature subtle orange and green stripes, paying tribute to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Paired with a baby blue Nehru jacket, a crisp white kurta, and churidar, the ensemble stood out during his ninth consecutive Red Fort address. (Image Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)
4. Tricolour Turban: In 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Independence Day with a tricolour turban. His headgear beautifully echoed the Indian flag. The white turban feature subtle orange and green stripes, paying tribute to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Paired with a baby blue Nehru jacket, a crisp white kurta, and churidar, the ensemble stood out during his ninth consecutive Red Fort address. (Image Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)
5/8
5. Saffron Turban With A Pink Trail: For the Independence Day 2021, PM Modi made a sartorial statement with a saffron turban with a flowing pink trail that enhanced the look. He paired this vibrant headgear with a white kurta, a tailored blue jacket, and a white scarf. During his eight Independence Day address, he opted for this striking turban with intricate red patterns and a long pink trail. This colourful choice reflected his penchant for blending Indian traditional wear with eye-catching elements. (Image Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)
5. Saffron Turban With A Pink Trail: For the Independence Day 2021, PM Modi made a sartorial statement with a saffron turban with a flowing pink trail that enhanced the look. He paired this vibrant headgear with a white kurta, a tailored blue jacket, and a white scarf. During his eight Independence Day address, he opted for this striking turban with intricate red patterns and a long pink trail. This colourful choice reflected his penchant for blending Indian traditional wear with eye-catching elements. (Image Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)
6/8
6. Saffron And Cream Turban: During the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a saffron and cream turban for this Independence Day address. He paired the headgear with a half-sleeve off-white kurta and fitted churidar, along with a white scarf featuring a saffron border. The white scarf also was used as a protective face covering. This combination reflected both tradition and the pandemic-era safety protocols. (Image Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)
6. Saffron And Cream Turban: During the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a saffron and cream turban for this Independence Day address. He paired the headgear with a half-sleeve off-white kurta and fitted churidar, along with a white scarf featuring a saffron border. The white scarf also was used as a protective face covering. This combination reflected both tradition and the pandemic-era safety protocols. (Image Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)
7/8
7. Multicoloured Turban: During the During the 2019 Independence Day celebrations, PM Narendra Modi wore a muticoloured turban which was neatly pleated on one side. This turban reflected India's rich artisanal craftsmanship. The look was complemented by a vibrant stole that featured bold, eye-catching border which blended the traditional aesthetics with a contemporary style. he shades of yellow, red, green, and orange in the turban symbolised unity and progress, while the intricately designed stole highlighted the country’s cultural heritage. (Image Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)
7. Multicoloured Turban: During the During the 2019 Independence Day celebrations, PM Narendra Modi wore a muticoloured turban which was neatly pleated on one side. This turban reflected India's rich artisanal craftsmanship. The look was complemented by a vibrant stole that featured bold, eye-catching border which blended the traditional aesthetics with a contemporary style. he shades of yellow, red, green, and orange in the turban symbolised unity and progress, while the intricately designed stole highlighted the country’s cultural heritage. (Image Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)
8/8
8. Saffron Turban With Red Patterns: In 2018, PM Narendra Modi wore showcased a bold and traditional look for the Independence Day celebrations. He wore a vibrant saffron turban that was adorned with vivid red patterns. The turban's long and flowing trail almost reached his ankles, adding a dramatic touch. He paired it with an all-white outfit and complemented the attire with a white stole featuring a detailed dark border. (Image Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)
8. Saffron Turban With Red Patterns: In 2018, PM Narendra Modi wore showcased a bold and traditional look for the Independence Day celebrations. He wore a vibrant saffron turban that was adorned with vivid red patterns. The turban's long and flowing trail almost reached his ankles, adding a dramatic touch. He paired it with an all-white outfit and complemented the attire with a white stole featuring a detailed dark border. (Image Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)
Published at : 15 Aug 2025 09:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Independence Day 15 August Narendra Modi Turban Independence Day 2025 Independence Day 2025 Turban Modi Red Fort Look
