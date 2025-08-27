8 Ethnic Outfits Of Neha Dhupia That Are Perfect For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

1. Striking Black And Yellow Striped Saree: Neha Dhupia stuns in a modern striped saree. The saree features bold black and white stripes which contrasted beautifully with a vibrant mustard yellow base. Paired with a sleek blouse and statement earrings, this look is a refreshing take on traditional ethnic wear. This outfit is perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations, especially if you’re looking for something chic yet rooted in tradition. The bright hues reflect the joy and vibrancy of the occasion. Her outfit blends contemporary design with festive charm. (Image Source: Instagram/@nehadhupia)