HomePhoto GalleryLifestyle8 Ethnic Outfits Of Neha Dhupia That Are Perfect For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Get festive style inspiration with 8 ethnic outfits of Neha Dhupia that are perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Explore her stunning traditional looks and elevate your festive wardrobe.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
Neha Dhupia serves major festive fashion inspiration ideal for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

1. Striking Black And Yellow Striped Saree: Neha Dhupia stuns in a modern striped saree. The saree features bold black and white stripes which contrasted beautifully with a vibrant mustard yellow base. Paired with a sleek blouse and statement earrings, this look is a refreshing take on traditional ethnic wear. This outfit is perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations, especially if you’re looking for something chic yet rooted in tradition. The bright hues reflect the joy and vibrancy of the occasion. Her outfit blends contemporary design with festive charm. (Image Source: Instagram/@nehadhupia)
2. Regal Banarasi Saree: Neha Dhupia radiates grace in a pastel blue Banarasi saree adorned with delicate floral motifs and an intricately woven border. She pairs this traditional drape with a modern puff-sleeved blouse. Wearing this fit, she blends vintage charm with a contemporary edge. Her styling is elevated with a statement choker necklace and minimal accessories. This outfit makes an ideal inspiration for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations, especially for those who prefer a regal yet understated ethnic look. The Banarasi weave reflects cultural richness, while the blouse adds a refreshing twist. (Image Source: Instagram/@lifestyleasiaindia)
3. Saree With Silver Embellishments: Neha Dhupia looks radiant in a lime green saree featuring a shimmering silver embroidered border. The saree is paired with a strappy embellished blouse, giving the outfit a glamorous edge while still keeping it festive and elegant. This outfit is a perfect choice for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations, especially for daytime pujas or festive gatherings. It’s an excellent festive inspiration for women looking to make a bold yet graceful style statement this year. (Image Source: Instagram/@nehadhupia)
4. Green Saree With Heavily Embellished Blouse: Neha Dhupia’s vibrant green saree is a festive-perfect pick for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. The saree is elegantly bordered with golden embroidery, giving it a regal finish without being too heavy. Her intricately embellished blouse elevated the entire look. It features delicate bead and sequin work that adds just the right amount of shimmer. The actress styled the outfit with minimal yet statement accessories, a diamond choker and matching studs, letting the saree shine as the hero piece. (Image Source: Instagram/@nehadhupia)
5. Three-Piece Set: Neha Dhupia looks fascinating wearing a heavily embroidered blouse that she paired with a long skirt and flowy cape. The intricate silver embellishments highlight the festive vibe, while the airy silhouette makes it a comfortable yet glamorous choice for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations. She accessorised the look with a statement embroidered choker, keeping her jewellery minimal yet impactful. (Image Source: Instagram/@nehadhupia)
6. Vibrant Rainbow Saree: Neha Dhupia makes a bold style statement in a rainbow-hued saree that celebrates colour and festivity in the most striking way. The saree features vivid shades that are draped in a classic style. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse in a hot pink tone. To complement the vibrant saree, Neha chose chunky oxidised jewellery, a denim choker layered with a statement silver pendant. This choice of jewellery brings a bohemian touch to the overall look. (Image Source: Instagram/@nehadhupia)
7. Mustard Yellow Saree: Neha Dhupia exudes understated elegance in a mustard yellow saree paired with a crisp white blouse. The plain drape highlights the beauty of simplicity and minimalism. She completed the ensemble with a sleek bun, minimal makeup, and a statement silver choker. The bright mustard tone brings in festive vibrance, while the white blouse adds a refreshing contrast. (Image Source: Instagram/@nehadhupia)
8. Floral Linen Saree With Statement Blouse: Neha Dhupia embraces timeless elegance in a soft linen saree featuring delicate floral prints. The saree’s muted base with pastel-hued motifs makes it light, airy, and perfect for daytime festivities. Neha opted for a bold black choker with gold accents and drop earrings, giving the outfit a striking balance of tradition and contemporary style. (Image Source: Instagram/@nehadhupia)
Published at : 27 Aug 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
Photo Gallery

Embed widget