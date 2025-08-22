Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — 8 Silk Saree Looks of Bollywood Actresses Perfect For This Day

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is the perfect occasion to embrace traditional elegance. Take style inspiration from Bollywood actresses in stunning silk saree looks that are ideal for the festive celebrations.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is the perfect occasion to embrace traditional elegance. Take style inspiration from Bollywood actresses in stunning silk saree looks that are ideal for the festive celebrations.

Check out 8 stunning silk saree looks of Bollywood actresses for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

1. Aditi Rao Hydari: Her look in a beautiful sage green silk saree is a testament to her impeccable taste. The fabric, which appears to be a lightweight silk or organza silk, drapes with a delicate grace, giving the look a soft and ethereal quality. The saree is adorned with intricate gold and silver embroidery along the border and at the bottom, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship. The fine detailing adds a touch of traditional opulence and a gentle shimmer. (Image Source: Pinterest/coraanns)
2. Tamannaah Bhatia: For those who love to blend traditional grandeur with a touch of modern drama, Tamannaah Bhatia's stunning look is the ultimate inspiration. Her rich purple silk saree is a perfect choice for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. The fabric, with its natural sheen and soft drape, suggests a high-quality silk. The delicate gold border, with its scalloped design and intricate threadwork, beautifully frames the rich purple, giving the saree a designer feel. (Image Source: Pinterest/shireen101)
3. Mrunal Thakur: For those who love to embrace tradition with a touch of grandeur, Mrunal Thakur's regal look is a must-see. Her majestic purple Banarasi silk saree is a perfect pick for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, exuding an old-world charm. The rich purple hue is luxurious and deeply traditional, while the intricate gold zari work showcases the timeless beauty. Mrunal pairs the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse, keeping the focus on the ornate saree itself. (Image Source: Pinterest/CosmicTrilok)
4. Alia Bhatt: The fuchsia pink silk saree worn by Alia Bhatt, is a vibrant and bold choice that's perfect for the energy and joy of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. The fabric has a beautiful natural sheen that gives it a luxurious feel. Alia pairs the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse, keeping the look monochromatic and seamless. The standout element of her ensemble is her choice of accessories. (Image Source: Pinterest/KareezMateek)
5. Nayanthara: Nayanthara’s look in a radiant citrine yellow silk saree is a masterclass in modern festive dressing. It’s the perfect inspiration for your Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 look. The yellow colour is vibrant, joyful, and represents a golden hue, making it an auspicious choice. The fabric, a luxurious satin silk, drapes flawlessly, creating a clean, elegant, and sophisticated look. This single-color, minimalist saree proves that less is indeed more. (Image Source: Pinterest/anayadesignerstudio)
6. Janhvi Kapoor: Janhavi Kapoor redefines traditional elegance in this stunning royal blue Banarasi silk saree. The saree features intricate zari weaving in gold, beautifully complementing her sleeveless silk blouse in a solid blue tone. She accessorised with statement jhumkas and fresh gajra-adorned hair, making the fit perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. If you’re looking for a saree that blends heritage with festive sophistication, Janhvi’s look is your ultimate inspiration. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
7. Pooja Hegde: While you plan your perfect Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 saree look, let's take a cue from Pooja Hegde. Her stunning look in an aqua blue silk saree is the perfect inspiration for festivities. The aqua blue hue is both serene and captivating. The saree's soft, fluid silk drapes beautifully, exuding a luxurious feel without being overpowering. (Image Source: Instagram/@hegdepooja)
8. Madhuri Dixit: Her graceful look in a vibrant silk saree is a perfect blend of Maharashtrian tradition and modern elegance. Madhuri’s saree is a beautiful two-tone masterpiece. The sage green and saffron colour combination is both traditional and striking, embodying the festive spirit perfectly. The saree features a classic Banarasi or Paithani weave with intricate gold zari motifs. The broad, ornate border is a key highlight, framing the saree beautifully and giving it a regal feel. (Image Source: Pinterest/spratha17)
Published at : 22 Aug 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Fashion Ganesh Chaturthi Saree Looks Bollywood Actresses Silk Sarees Ganpati Festival Outfit Ideas
Embed widget