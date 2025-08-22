Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — 8 Silk Saree Looks of Bollywood Actresses Perfect For This Day

1. Aditi Rao Hydari: Her look in a beautiful sage green silk saree is a testament to her impeccable taste. The fabric, which appears to be a lightweight silk or organza silk, drapes with a delicate grace, giving the look a soft and ethereal quality. The saree is adorned with intricate gold and silver embroidery along the border and at the bottom, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship. The fine detailing adds a touch of traditional opulence and a gentle shimmer. (Image Source: Pinterest/coraanns)