Divya Khosla Kumar Birthday Special: 8 Ethnic Looks That Prove She’s A Style Queen

1. Ivory Sheer Saree: Divya Khosla Kumar showcased a dreamy ivory saree that radiates understated glamour and old-world charm. The look is the perfect blend of elegance, softness, and shimmer. Draped in a sheer ivory saree adorned with delicate golden embroidery, the outfit exudes effortless grace. The subtle floral and paisley motifs paired with the fine gold borders elevate the ensemble. What truly sets this look apart is the heavily embellished blouse, featuring intricate golden sequin work and a fitted silhouette. (Image Source: Instagram/@divyakhossla)
2. Pastel Floral Saree: Adding a fresh burst of colour to her ethnic wardrobe, Divya Khosla Kumar stunned in a breathtaking pastel floral saree featuring soft, watercolour-inspired prints. This look is a beautiful mix of whimsy, elegance, and summer-spring vibrancy. The saree showcases an artistic palette of powder blue, blush pink, lilac, and sunset coral. Paired with a matching sleeveless blouse, the ensemble strikes the right balance between youthful charm and classic Indian tradition. This look stands out in Divya’s ethnic fashion diary for its romantic colour story and effortless feminine appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/@divyakhossla)
3. Elegant White Suit With Pink Accents: Divya Khosla Kumar brings together elegance, charm, and clever self-promotion with this beautiful suit set. The outfit is elevated with colourful floral embroidery along the neckline, adding a soft, feminine touch. But the highlight of the ensemble is the striking pink typography embroidered across the dupatta and hem, spelling out “Ek Chatur Naar.” This unique detailing isn’t just a fashion statement. it’s a creative nod to her newly released movie Ek Chatur Naar. Delicate lace borders soften the ensemble, bringing a vintage sophistication that balances the playful, promotional accents. Paired with metallic heels, statement earrings, and stacks of pink bangles, the look remains cohesive, festive, and eye-catching. (Image Source: Instagram/@divyakhossla)
4. Hot Pink Mirror Work Lehenga: Divya Khosla Kumar brings full festive glamour with this stunning hot pink mirror-work lehenga. The ensemble features a vibrant fuchsia lehenga skirt adorned with intricate mirror embellishments, forming rhythmic vertical patterns that elongate the silhouette and add a mesmerising sparkle with every movement. The scalloped hemline gives the piece a delicate feminine finish, making it both regal and playful. The matching sleeveless, high-neck blouse is equally dazzling, covered in geometric mirror detailing that adds structure and a contemporary twist. (Image Source: Instagram/@divyakhossla)
5. Soft White And Pink Suit Set: Divya Khosla Kumar embraces soft elegance in this sharara suit set. This look blends timeless Indian craftsmanship with soothing pastel tones, making it a standout addition to her ethnic style diary. The outfit features a delicate ivory blouse scattered with subtle mirror and dot embroidery. The matching dupatta with intricate pink borders and mirror accents adds the perfect finishing touch, tying the pastel palette together beautifully. (Image Source: Instagram/@divyakhossla)
6. Regal Boho Elegance In A Multicoloured Lehenga: If there’s one thing that consistently sets Divya Khosla Kumar apart, it is her ability to turn every ethnic look into a work of art. This outfit perfectly captures that signature blend of tradition, drama, and cinematic charm. The lehenga stands out with its deep jewel-toned palette, emerald, maroon, rust, and muted gold, woven into intricate floral and heritage folk motifs. The short, fitted blouse echoes the same artisanal embroidery, creating a cohesive yet striking visual balance. The ornate earrings, layered bracelets, and traditional maang-tikka bring in a royal finish, enhancing the festive glamour of the ensemble. (Image Source: Instagram/@divyakhossla)
7. Pastel Royalty In Dreamy Anarkali: Divya Khosla Kumar brings pure grace to the frame in this breathtaking pastel Anarkali. The highlight of this ensemble is its soothing powder-blue palette, adorned with intricate floral embroidery that feels straight out of a vintage painting. The bodice features subtle golden motifs, adding just the right touch of shimmer without overwhelming the pastel base. Paired with a sheer, ethereal dupatta that falls beautifully around her shoulders, the look exudes effortless elegance. Divya keeps her accessories refined with antique-finish jewellery that complements the soft colour story. The statement ring and delicate earrings add a regal finish while allowing the artistry of the outfit to remain the hero. (Image Source: Instagram/@divyakhossla)
8. Deep-Red Anarkali Look: Divya Khosla Kumar serves pure old-world elegance in this striking deep-red Anarkali. This look blends vintage charm with modern minimalism, making it a standout for winter weddings, cultural events, and festivities. The highlight of this ensemble is the rich, jewel-toned Anarkali that flows beautifully, creating a long, fluid silhouette. The outfit gains an elevated, regal touch with a cropped black velvet jacket embellished with intricate gold embroidery. This layering instantly adds structure and depth. Divya completes the look with statement earrings, a bold ring, and a chic black mini handbag that ties the entire palette together. (Image Source: Instagram/@divyakhossla)
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 04:20 PM (IST)