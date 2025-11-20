Divya Khosla Kumar Birthday Special: 8 Ethnic Looks That Prove She’s A Style Queen

7. ⁠Pastel Royalty In Dreamy Anarkali: Divya Khosla Kumar brings pure grace to the frame in this breathtaking pastel Anarkali. The highlight of this ensemble is its soothing powder-blue palette, adorned with intricate floral embroidery that feels straight out of a vintage painting. The bodice features subtle golden motifs, adding just the right touch of shimmer without overwhelming the pastel base. Paired with a sheer, ethereal dupatta that falls beautifully around her shoulders, the look exudes effortless elegance. Divya keeps her accessories refined with antique-finish jewellery that complements the soft colour story. The statement ring and delicate earrings add a regal finish while allowing the artistry of the outfit to remain the hero. (Image Source: Instagram/@divyakhossla)