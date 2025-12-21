Birthday Feature: 8 Times Karishma Tanna Redefined Ethereal Elegance In Regal Ensembles

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleBirthday Feature: 8 Times Karishma Tanna Redefined Ethereal Elegance In Regal Ensembles

From ivory drapes to crimson couture, 8 times Karishma Tanna looked ethereal in regal ensembles that blend elegance, tradition, and modern glamour.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Regal Looks Of Karishma Tanna

1/8
Bohemian Regal Charm: Karishma Tanna embraces ethereal bohemian opulence in this flowing beige lehenga adorned with vintage paisley and floral prints. The mirror-work black blouse and sheer printed cape add artisanal richness, making the look free-spirited yet undeniably regal. (Image Source: Instagram/ karishmaktanna)
Bohemian Regal Charm: Karishma Tanna embraces ethereal bohemian opulence in this flowing beige lehenga adorned with vintage paisley and floral prints. The mirror-work black blouse and sheer printed cape add artisanal richness, making the look free-spirited yet undeniably regal. (Image Source: Instagram/ karishmaktanna)
2/8
Ivory Elegance: Draped in this soft ivory ensemble, Karishma exudes understated royalty with a delicately embroidered bodice and a gently flared tiered skirt. The sheer dupatta enhances the romantic silhouette, lending the look a serene, ethereal glow. (Image Source: Instagram/ karishmaktanna)
Ivory Elegance: Draped in this soft ivory ensemble, Karishma exudes understated royalty with a delicately embroidered bodice and a gently flared tiered skirt. The sheer dupatta enhances the romantic silhouette, lending the look a serene, ethereal glow. (Image Source: Instagram/ karishmaktanna)
Published at : 21 Dec 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karishma Tanna Ethnic Looks Karishma Tanna Fashion Karishma Tanna Regal Outfits Karishma Tanna Ethnic Wear Karishma Tanna Birthday Special

