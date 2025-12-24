No New Mining Leases: Centre’s Big Order On Aravallis

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsNo New Mining Leases: Centre’s Big Order On Aravallis

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 08:01 PM (IST)

In a major step to protect the Aravalli range, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has directed states to impose a complete ban on issuing any new mining leases across the region. The restriction will apply uniformly from Gujarat to the National Capital Region, aiming to preserve the Aravallis as a continuous geological ridge and curb unregulated mining activities.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 24 Dec 2025 08:01 PM (IST)
