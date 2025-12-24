Explorer
No New Mining Leases: Centre’s Big Order On Aravallis
In a major step to protect the Aravalli range, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has directed states to impose a complete ban on issuing any new mining leases across the region. The restriction will apply uniformly from Gujarat to the National Capital Region, aiming to preserve the Aravallis as a continuous geological ridge and curb unregulated mining activities.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
