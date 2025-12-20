Where Tradition Meets Trend: 7 Ways To Style Kurti For A Contemporary Global Look

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleWhere Tradition Meets Trend: 7 Ways To Style Kurti For A Contemporary Global Look

Style kurtis with Western elements like denim, blazers, belts, and boots to create versatile Indo-Western looks perfect for work, travel, and everyday wear.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Mixing Kurtis With Western Elements For A Global Look

Denim Kurtis for an Effortless Fusion: A very typical combination of straight or A-line kurtis with denim jeans will give you an instant relaxed yet sophisticated Indo-Western look. To create a complete vibe, wear block heels or sneakers. (Image Source: Pinterest/ saree_exotica)
Denim Kurtis for an Effortless Fusion: A very typical combination of straight or A-line kurtis with denim jeans will give you an instant relaxed yet sophisticated Indo-Western look. To create a complete vibe, wear block heels or sneakers. (Image Source: Pinterest/ saree_exotica)
Layer Kurtis With Structured Blazers: For a global, office-appropriate look, stack up a minimal kurti with a blunted blazer. The difference between Indian prints and Western tailoring resulting in a refined, modern edge. (Image Source: Pinterest/ Fashiondesigner1992)
Layer Kurtis With Structured Blazers: For a global, office-appropriate look, stack up a minimal kurti with a blunted blazer. The difference between Indian prints and Western tailoring resulting in a refined, modern edge. (Image Source: Pinterest/ Fashiondesigner1992)
Published at : 20 Dec 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Indo-Western Fashion Kurti Styling Tips Kurtis With Jeans Ethnic Fusion Wear Indian Western Fashion Ethnic Wear Trends

Embed widget