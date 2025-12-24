Lord Vishnu Statue Razed Near Thai-Cambodia Border Amid Tensions, India Voices Concern

India on Wednesday strongly reacted to the demolition of a statue of Lord Vishnu near the Thailand-Cambodia border, saying such actions hurt the sentiments of followers across the world. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed concern over the incident, which comes amid renewed military tensions between the two Southeast Asian nations.

The statue, located in a disputed border area, was allegedly demolished by the Thai military earlier this week following more than two weeks of clashes between Thailand and Cambodia. The incident has triggered outrage on social media and drawn criticism from both India and Cambodia.

‘Part Of Shared Civilisational Heritage’

MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered by communities across the region and form an integral part of a shared civilisational legacy.

“We have seen reports on the demolition of a statue of a Hindu religious deity, built in recent times, and located in an area affected by the ongoing Thai-Cambodia border dispute,” Jaiswal said in a statement. “Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered and worshipped by people across the region, as part of our shared civilizational heritage.”

Call For Peace And Restraint

India urged both Thailand and Cambodia to avoid actions that could inflame religious sentiments and worsen the situation on the ground. Emphasising diplomacy, the MEA called on the two sides to return to dialogue and restore peace.

“Notwithstanding territorial claims, such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world, and should not take place,” the statement said. “We once again urge the two sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy, to resume peace and avoid any further loss of lives, and damage to property and heritage.”

The Vishnu statue, built in 2014, was reportedly toppled using a bulldozer by Thai military engineers. A video of the demolition circulated widely on social media, fuelling public anger. Thai authorities have not yet issued an official response to the incident.

Earlier, Cambodia also condemned Thailand over the demolition. “The statue was inside our territory in the An Ses area,” Kim Chanpanha, a Cambodian spokesman in the border province of Preah Vihear, told AFP.

Border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia first erupted in July this year. Although both sides agreed to a ceasefire last month, reportedly brokered by US President Donald Trump, fighting resumed again this month, raising concerns about further escalation in the sensitive border region.