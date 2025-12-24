‘PM, President Didn’t Meet Me, Only Rahul Gandhi Reached Out’: Unnao Rape Survivor

The Unnao gangrape survivor, after meeting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, said she had appealed to the Prime Minister and the President for a meeting but received no response. She said it was Rahul Gandhi who personally called her and assured her of justice.

Expressing her anguish, the survivor said fear now prevails among daughters of the country, with a growing belief that perpetrators of rape can walk free.

‘I Appealed To Everyone, But No One Met Me’

The survivor said she had repeatedly sought meetings with the country’s top constitutional authorities but was ignored. “I even appealed to meet the Prime Minister and the President, but no one met me. Rahul bhaiya called me himself and assured me that he would help me get justice,” she said.

She added that such incidents deepen fear among women, who worry that even after heinous crimes like rape, the accused may eventually be released.

‘Supreme Court Will Give Us Justice’

The survivor said she has now decided to approach the Supreme Court, expressing faith that justice will prevail there. “We will go to the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court will give us justice. The High Court did not give us justice, but we believe the Supreme Court will,” she said.