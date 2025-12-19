Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleCosy Luxe Christmas: 9 Statement Furniture Pieces That Instantly Make Your Home Holiday Ready

Cosy Luxe Christmas: 9 Statement Furniture Pieces That Instantly Make Your Home Holiday Ready

Create a warm and elegant Christmas home with cosy luxe furniture. Discover these stylish pieces that add festive charm without going overboard on decorations.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
Create a warm and elegant Christmas home with cosy luxe furniture. Discover these stylish pieces that add festive charm without going overboard on decorations.

Statement Furniture Pieces

1/10
Velvet Armchairs: Velvet has a way of making a room feel soft and luxurious. A deep green or warm red armchair can turn a corner into a cosy nook. Add a small throw or a cushion, and suddenly you have the perfect spot to enjoy a cup of cocoa while watching the lights. (Image Source: Canva)
Velvet Armchairs: Velvet has a way of making a room feel soft and luxurious. A deep green or warm red armchair can turn a corner into a cosy nook. Add a small throw or a cushion, and suddenly you have the perfect spot to enjoy a cup of cocoa while watching the lights. (Image Source: Canva)
2/10
Tufted Sofas: A tufted sofa feels inviting without trying too hard. Light neutrals make it easy to mix with other pieces, while jewel tones like ruby or sapphire add a seasonal touch. A chunky blanket or a fluffy throw makes it even more comfortable and gives the living room an instant festive vibe. (Image Source: Canva)
Tufted Sofas: A tufted sofa feels inviting without trying too hard. Light neutrals make it easy to mix with other pieces, while jewel tones like ruby or sapphire add a seasonal touch. A chunky blanket or a fluffy throw makes it even more comfortable and gives the living room an instant festive vibe. (Image Source: Canva)
Published at : 19 Dec 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Luxury Furniture Statement Furniture Pieces Christmas Furniture Stylish Furniture Pieces

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Draft Electoral Roll In Tamil Nadu And Gujarat To Be Released Today After Major Revision Drive
Draft Electoral Roll In Tamil Nadu And Gujarat To Be Released Today After Major Revision Drive
World
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
India
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
World
Bangladesh Protests Escalate: Who Is Zyma Islam? Journalist Trapped Inside Burning Media Office
Bangladesh Protests Escalate: Who Is Zyma Islam? Journalist Trapped Inside Burning Media Office
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Embed widget