Govt Clears 2 New Airlines To Break Aviation Duopoly-Check Details

The civil aviation ministry has cleared two new airlines, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress, paving the way for their launch in India next year. Both carriers have received no-objection certificates from the government, signalling progress towards commercial operations. The approvals come as policymakers push to expand competition in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, currently dominated by IndiGo and the Air India group. A third carrier, Uttar Pradesh-based Shankh Air, has already secured clearance and is expected to begin flights in 2026, following recent meetings with prospective airline promoters.

Over the last one week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies—Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress.



While Shankh Air has already got the NOC from Ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs in this week.



New Airlines Get Regulatory Clearance

Al Hind Air and FlyExpress were granted their NOCs on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported. Civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu said the approvals followed interactions with teams from all three aspiring airlines. While Shankh Air had received its clearance earlier, the remaining two were approved this week, marking a key step towards their operational rollout.

Focus On Regional Connectivity, Competition

Al Hind Air, promoted by Kerala-based Alhind Group, plans to start as a regional commuter airline with ATR 72-600 aircraft, operating from a Kochi hub before expanding internationally. The clearances come amid concerns over a duopoly in India’s domestic aviation sector, where IndiGo and the Air India Group together command over 90 per cent market share. The government has said encouraging new entrants remains a priority.