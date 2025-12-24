'Candle March For Gaza, Silence For Bangladesh': UP CM Yogi's Scathing Remarks At Opposition

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 24 raised the issue of violence and alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh during proceedings in the Assembly on the final day of the winter session.

Addressing the House, the Chief Minister said, “A Dalit youth was killed in Bangladesh, but you only shed tears over Gaza. You play vote bank politics.”

‘Dalits Seen Only as a Vote Bank’: Yogi

Continuing his attack, Yogi accused the Opposition of remaining silent on the issue because of electoral considerations.

“In the Assembly, you view Dalits as a vote bank, so you don't speak out. Look at how a young Dalit man was burned to death in Bangladesh. You shed tears over anything happening in the Gaza Strip, but not a word comes out of your mouths; your tongues are sealed. You use them only as a vote bank,” he said.

The Chief Minister further remarked that, according to him, “it is your appeasement policy that led to the creation of Bangladesh.” He added that had Bangladesh not become Pakistan, “Hindus wouldn't have been burned like this,” and said the people there “themselves know what their plight would have been.”

‘Candle Marches for Gaza, Silence on Hindus’

Referring again to protests over international conflicts, Yogi said the Opposition holds candlelight vigils on the Gaza issue but remains silent when Hindus are killed in Pakistan or Bangladesh.

“Your mouth is shut…. The deceased is a Hindu, so you won't speak out. Instead, you should have introduced a resolution condemning the killing,” he said.

Warning on Bangladeshis, Rohingyas

The Chief Minister also issued a warning over illegal migrants, saying, “Make a note of this and remember, when we expel Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, don't support them. You have committed the sin of making Aadhaar cards for many Bangladeshis. We will take very effective action.”

He added that crimes were being committed against people living in India and that “innocent Hindus and Sikhs are being persecuted there.”

Remarks on Encroachments

Earlier, Yogi reiterated his stand on encroachments, saying, “I assure you, whoever occupies any monument, any mythological place, whoever it may be, I will not spare him.”