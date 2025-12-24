Bomb Blast Rocks Dhaka As Bangladesh Unrest Continues, 1 Dead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A man was killed on Wednesday evening after a crude explosive was hurled from a flyover in a busy part of Bangladesh’s capital, triggering panic among locals. The blast took place in the Mogbazar area, beneath a flyover near a public memorial, an area that usually sees heavy footfall. Police said the device exploded on the ground after being thrown from above, critically injuring the victim, who later succumbed to his wounds. The incident prompted an immediate security response as investigators began probing the motive behind the attack.

The explosion occurred beneath the flyover in front of the Moghbazar Freedom Fighters’ Memorial in Dhaka. Witnesses told police that the crude device was thrown down from the flyover and detonated on impact. The victim, later identified by relatives as Siam, suffered critical injuries and died shortly afterwards.

Family members said Siam was employed at a private factory and happened to be in the area at the time of the blast. His identity was not immediately known after the incident and was confirmed later by relatives who arrived at the scene.

Police Probe On, Motive Unclear

Police quickly cordoned off the area as fear spread among nearby residents and commuters. The attackers fled immediately after throwing the explosive, officials said. Masud Alam, Deputy Commissioner of the Ramna Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said preliminary findings suggest the bomb was thrown downward from the flyover.

“The motive has not yet been confirmed,” Alam said, adding that an investigation is under way to identify those responsible and determine the circumstances behind the attack. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast, police confirmed, as security agencies continue their inquiries.