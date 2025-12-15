Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleChristmas 2025: Bollywood Divas' Stunning Red Blazer Looks To Steal

Christmas 2025: Bollywood Divas' Stunning Red Blazer Looks To Steal

Christmas 2025 style inspiration straight from Bollywood. From bold blazer dresses to chic power suits, here’s how celebs are slaying red blazer outfits this festive season.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Christmas 2025 style inspiration straight from Bollywood. From bold blazer dresses to chic power suits, here’s how celebs are slaying red blazer outfits this festive season.

Bollywood Divas' Stunning Red Blazer Looks To Steal

1/6
Kareena Kapoor Khan nailed festive sophistication in a ruby red double-breasted blazer featuring a belted waist and V-neckline. Paired with a matching skirt, the blazer-led ensemble delivers a strong monochrome Christmas look that’s stylish and effortlessly powerful. (Image Source: Instagram/ tanghavri)
Kareena Kapoor Khan nailed festive sophistication in a ruby red double-breasted blazer featuring a belted waist and V-neckline. Paired with a matching skirt, the blazer-led ensemble delivers a strong monochrome Christmas look that’s stylish and effortlessly powerful. (Image Source: Instagram/ tanghavri)
2/6
Rakul Preet embraced monochrome elegance in a strapless red mini dress layered with a matching red trench-style blazer. Nude heels and minimal jewellery kept the focus on the sharp blazer styling, making this look ideal for a chic Christmas celebration. (Image Source: Instagram/ rakulpreet)
Rakul Preet embraced monochrome elegance in a strapless red mini dress layered with a matching red trench-style blazer. Nude heels and minimal jewellery kept the focus on the sharp blazer styling, making this look ideal for a chic Christmas celebration. (Image Source: Instagram/ rakulpreet)
Published at : 15 Dec 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Christmas 2025 Bollywood Christmas Outfits Red Blazer Outfits Red Blazer Dress Celebrity Christmas Style

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
EXCLUSIVE | PF Withdrawals To Become Easy With ATM, UPI Access: Mansukh Mandaviya Reveals At ABP Entrepreneur Conclave
EXCLUSIVE | PF Withdrawals To Become Easy With ATM, UPI Access: Mansukh Mandaviya Reveals At ABP Entrepreneur Conclave
Cities
Over 100 Flights Cancelled As Dense Fog Reduces Visibility In Delhi; Advisories Issued: Check Full List
Over 100 Flights Cancelled Amid Dense Fog In Delhi; Advisories Issued: Check Full List
India
RJD Benefited From NDA Split In 2020: Chirag Paswan On Bihar Victory At ABP Entrepreneurship Conclave
RJD Benefited From NDA Split In 2020: Chirag Paswan On Bihar Victory At ABP Entrepreneurship Conclave
India
PM Modi Embarks On Three-Nation Tour To Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman
PM Modi Embarks On Three-Nation Tour To Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Chirag Paswan Credits NDA Unity for Historic Bihar Win, Rules Out Opposition Alliance
Breaking: Delhi-NCR Chokes as AQI Nears 500, Dense Fog Disrupts Flights and Traffic
Breaking: BJP Gets New National Working President as Nitin Nabin Takes Charge in Delhi
Breaking: Sydney Terror Attack Toll Rises To 16, Pakistan link Under Investigation
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Begins Germany Visit, to Meet German Leaders and Indian Diaspora

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Embed widget