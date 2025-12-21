Tamannaah Bhatia Birthday Special: 8 Stunning Looks That Prove Her Fashion Versatility

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleTamannaah Bhatia Birthday Special: 8 Stunning Looks That Prove Her Fashion Versatility

From elegant sarees to bold modern silhouettes, Tamannaah Bhatia’s birthday special fashion gallery highlights eight stunning outfits that showcase her evolving style and versatility.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 02:55 PM (IST)
Tamannaah Bhatia’s fashion journey shines through these striking outfits.

1. Bold Athleisure Chic In An Oversized Jacket: Tamannaah Bhatia once again proves why she is one of the most experimental dressers in Indian cinema with this striking athleisure-inspired outfit that blends edge, confidence, and contemporary fashion. The actor is seen wearing an oversized dark-toned jacket, styled deliberately loose to create a powerful, almost street-style silhouette. The voluminous jacket contrasts sharply with her sleek black mini outfit underneath, instantly drawing attention to the play between structure and fluidity. What truly elevates the look is the asymmetrical drape detail attached to the mini ensemble, adding movement and drama while breaking away from predictable silhouettes. The outfit strikes a perfect balance between sporty and high-fashion, further reinforced by her choice of black ankle boots that add a strong, grounded finish. Styled with minimal accessories and soft, natural makeup, Tamannaah lets the outfit speak for itself. (Image Source: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks)
2. Regal Elegance In A Deep Purple Embellished Lehenga Set: Tamannaah Bhatia looks every bit ethereal in this richly detailed purple lehenga ensemble, reaffirming her status as a modern muse for Indian festive and bridal-inspired fashion. The outfit features a heavily embellished lehenga skirt adorned with intricate metallic embroidery and mirror accents that catch the light beautifully, lending the look a luxurious, ceremonial appeal. The deep jewel-toned purple instantly adds royalty to the ensemble, making it a standout choice for weddings, receptions, and grand festive evenings. The structured blouse, designed with ornate detailing and a flattering neckline, perfectly balances tradition with contemporary finesse. Draped gracefully over her shoulder is a sheer dupatta, delicately dotted with subtle embellishments and finished with an ornate border that enhances movement and softness. Styled with minimal yet statement jewellery, including a delicate maang tikka, Tamannaah allows the craftsmanship of the outfit to take centre stage. (Image Source: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks)
Published at : 21 Dec 2025 02:55 PM (IST)
