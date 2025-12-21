Tamannaah Bhatia Birthday Special: 8 Stunning Looks That Prove Her Fashion Versatility

1. Bold Athleisure Chic In An Oversized Jacket: Tamannaah Bhatia once again proves why she is one of the most experimental dressers in Indian cinema with this striking athleisure-inspired outfit that blends edge, confidence, and contemporary fashion. The actor is seen wearing an oversized dark-toned jacket, styled deliberately loose to create a powerful, almost street-style silhouette. The voluminous jacket contrasts sharply with her sleek black mini outfit underneath, instantly drawing attention to the play between structure and fluidity. What truly elevates the look is the asymmetrical drape detail attached to the mini ensemble, adding movement and drama while breaking away from predictable silhouettes. The outfit strikes a perfect balance between sporty and high-fashion, further reinforced by her choice of black ankle boots that add a strong, grounded finish. Styled with minimal accessories and soft, natural makeup, Tamannaah lets the outfit speak for itself. (Image Source: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks)