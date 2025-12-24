Explorer
Big Update: GRAP-IV Restrictions Lifted In Delhi-All You Need to Know
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of GRAP-IV restrictions across the NCR and adjoining areas, citing a noticeable improvement in air quality over the last few days. The decision brings temporary relief to residents after days of stringent curbs imposed to tackle severe pollution levels.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
