Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Dominate On Vijay Hazare Trophy Return

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the biggest names to emerge out of Indian cricket in the last decade, having dominated across formats.

Now in the twilight years of their careers, questions were being raised over whether the two should call time on their runs and allow younger talent to takeover.

However, the stalwarts have made it clear with their performances, that they still have a lot left in the tank. Competing with upcoming players in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the two veterans have marked their domestic cricket return in style.

Rohit Sharma Smashes 61-Ball Ton

Opening for Mumbai against Sikkim in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Rohit Sharma decimated the bowling lineup with a blazing 61-ball century.

As of this writing, the 'Hitman' has scored 104 runs off 64 deliveries, an inning which has included 9 fours and 8 sixes, his trademark explosive batting style.

Chasing the score 237, his inning has proven vital in what could turn out to be a comfortable victory for his team.

Youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who readers may remember remember playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, opened the innings with him, scoring 38 off 58 before departing.

Virat Kohli Crosses 16,000 Runs In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Virat Kohli is playing for Delhi against Andhra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, chasing a score of 299.

He came in at number 3 in the batting order, and with a single run reacher 16,000 career runs in the tournament. He then went on to score a half-century, and as of this writing, is on the score of 59 off 53 deliveries.

So far, he has hit 7 fours, and a solitary six.

Delhi can also finish their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 opener with a win, as the target is not huge, and they have plenty of fire power in their ranks.

Virat Kohli is already a fine example, but the capital team also features the likes of Rishabh Pant, Nitish Rana, and Ayush Badoni.