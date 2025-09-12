8 Best Celebrity-Approved Durga Puja Outfits To Try This Year

4. Kajol: Kajol chose a plain saree with a bold red embroidered blouse, proving that sometimes simplicity with a touch of detailing is all you need to stand out. The blouse’s intricate design added just the right amount of drama, perfectly balancing the solid drape. What truly elevated her look was the stunning emerald green statement necklace paired with matching bangles, creating a striking contrast against the fiery red. The look is perfect for anyone who wants to channel bold energy during Durga Puja while keeping the styling rooted in tradition. (Image Source: Instagram/@northbombaydurgapuja)