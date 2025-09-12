Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
8 Best Celebrity-Approved Durga Puja Outfits To Try This Year

8 Best Celebrity-Approved Durga Puja Outfits To Try This Year

Celebrate Durga Puja in style! Explore 8 best celebrity-approved outfits, from elegant sarees to chic fusion looks, perfect for festive celebrations this year.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Celebrate Durga Puja in style! Explore 8 best celebrity-approved outfits, from elegant sarees to chic fusion looks, perfect for festive celebrations this year.

Bollywood celebrities set stunning Durga Puja fashion goals with elegant sarees and festive outfits perfect for this season.

1. Katrina Kaif: This festive season, take a cue from Bollywood's style icon, Katrina Kaif, who showed us how to do ethnic minimalism. The actress turned heads in a vibrant yellow saree that was the epitome of grace and elegance. The chanderi silk saree had a subtle and delicate gold border, that the actress paired with a matching blouse. This look proves that you don't need heavy embroidery or a dazzling designer label to make a statement. (Image Source: Pinterest/sonurathour8363)
1. Katrina Kaif: This festive season, take a cue from Bollywood's style icon, Katrina Kaif, who showed us how to do ethnic minimalism. The actress turned heads in a vibrant yellow saree that was the epitome of grace and elegance. The chanderi silk saree had a subtle and delicate gold border, that the actress paired with a matching blouse. This look proves that you don't need heavy embroidery or a dazzling designer label to make a statement. (Image Source: Pinterest/sonurathour8363)
2. Rhea Chakraborty: Rhea Chakraborty showcased a look that was both deeply rooted in culture and effortlessly elegant. She opted for a handloom saree that was a perfect blend of simplicity and charm. The crisp white fabric with its intricate, multi-colored motifs was a breath of fresh air, while the traditional red border added a classic, festive touch. The statement temple jhumkas and traditional bangles perfectly complemented the ethnic vibe of the saree. This look is a fantastic example of how to honor tradition while adding a touch of personal style. (Image Source: Pinterest/marigoldaustin)
2. Rhea Chakraborty: Rhea Chakraborty showcased a look that was both deeply rooted in culture and effortlessly elegant. She opted for a handloom saree that was a perfect blend of simplicity and charm. The crisp white fabric with its intricate, multi-colored motifs was a breath of fresh air, while the traditional red border added a classic, festive touch. The statement temple jhumkas and traditional bangles perfectly complemented the ethnic vibe of the saree. This look is a fantastic example of how to honor tradition while adding a touch of personal style. (Image Source: Pinterest/marigoldaustin)
3. Rani Mukerji: Rani Mukerji is a true Bengali diva when it comes to festive dressing. Draped in a classic peach-toned silk saree with a golden zari border and red piping, Rani exuded sheer grace and tradition. She paired the saree with a matching blouse, keeping the look rooted in festive authenticity. Her accessories, including gold jhumkas, stacked bangles, and a dainty mangalsutra, spoke volumes about understated elegance. The actress struck the right balance between festive vibrance and timeless charm. (Image Source: Instagram/@northbombaydurgapuja)
3. Rani Mukerji: Rani Mukerji is a true Bengali diva when it comes to festive dressing. Draped in a classic peach-toned silk saree with a golden zari border and red piping, Rani exuded sheer grace and tradition. She paired the saree with a matching blouse, keeping the look rooted in festive authenticity. Her accessories, including gold jhumkas, stacked bangles, and a dainty mangalsutra, spoke volumes about understated elegance. The actress struck the right balance between festive vibrance and timeless charm. (Image Source: Instagram/@northbombaydurgapuja)
4. Kajol: Kajol chose a plain saree with a bold red embroidered blouse, proving that sometimes simplicity with a touch of detailing is all you need to stand out. The blouse’s intricate design added just the right amount of drama, perfectly balancing the solid drape. What truly elevated her look was the stunning emerald green statement necklace paired with matching bangles, creating a striking contrast against the fiery red. The look is perfect for anyone who wants to channel bold energy during Durga Puja while keeping the styling rooted in tradition. (Image Source: Instagram/@northbombaydurgapuja)
4. Kajol: Kajol chose a plain saree with a bold red embroidered blouse, proving that sometimes simplicity with a touch of detailing is all you need to stand out. The blouse’s intricate design added just the right amount of drama, perfectly balancing the solid drape. What truly elevated her look was the stunning emerald green statement necklace paired with matching bangles, creating a striking contrast against the fiery red. The look is perfect for anyone who wants to channel bold energy during Durga Puja while keeping the styling rooted in tradition. (Image Source: Instagram/@northbombaydurgapuja)
5. Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt brought her signature charm to the Durga Puja festivities in a rich maroon-red saree with intricate golden embroidery along the borders. The deep tone of the drape gave her look a regal vibe, making it a standout choice for the auspicious occasion. Paired with a delicate strappy blouse, the saree beautifully combined modern minimalism with traditional grandeur. If you’re looking for Bollywood-inspired Durga Puja fashion, Alia’s saree look is perfect for an evening Anjali or festive family gathering. (Image Source: Pinterest/)
5. Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt brought her signature charm to the Durga Puja festivities in a rich maroon-red saree with intricate golden embroidery along the borders. The deep tone of the drape gave her look a regal vibe, making it a standout choice for the auspicious occasion. Paired with a delicate strappy blouse, the saree beautifully combined modern minimalism with traditional grandeur. If you’re looking for Bollywood-inspired Durga Puja fashion, Alia’s saree look is perfect for an evening Anjali or festive family gathering. (Image Source: Pinterest/)
6. ⁠Sushmita Sen: The former Miss Universe and a true Bong beauty, Sushmita consistently turns heads with her elegant and deeply traditional choices. Her look features a pristine white saree, a colour that symbolises peace and purity, beautifully contrasted with a vibrant red blouse. This classic combination is a hallmark of Bengali festive wear. The actress accessorised her saree with statement gold bangles that elevated her entire traditional look. (Image Source: Pinterest/SinhaShipra30)
6. ⁠Sushmita Sen: The former Miss Universe and a true Bong beauty, Sushmita consistently turns heads with her elegant and deeply traditional choices. Her look features a pristine white saree, a colour that symbolises peace and purity, beautifully contrasted with a vibrant red blouse. This classic combination is a hallmark of Bengali festive wear. The actress accessorised her saree with statement gold bangles that elevated her entire traditional look. (Image Source: Pinterest/SinhaShipra30)
7. Bipasha Basu: Bipasha Basu turned heads at Durga Puja in a classic red-and-white saree. The pristine white drape with a bold red border was perfectly paired with a bright red blouse, capturing the essence of Bengali Pujo fashion. The ensemble struck the right balance of heritage, tradition, and elegance. The gold chandelier earrings, stacked red-and-gold bangles, and a statement ring added a regal touch. Bipasha embodied the spirit of Durga Puja with unmatched poise and festive vibrancy. (Image Source: Pinterest/bollywoodshaadis)
7. Bipasha Basu: Bipasha Basu turned heads at Durga Puja in a classic red-and-white saree. The pristine white drape with a bold red border was perfectly paired with a bright red blouse, capturing the essence of Bengali Pujo fashion. The ensemble struck the right balance of heritage, tradition, and elegance. The gold chandelier earrings, stacked red-and-gold bangles, and a statement ring added a regal touch. Bipasha embodied the spirit of Durga Puja with unmatched poise and festive vibrancy. (Image Source: Pinterest/bollywoodshaadis)
8. Sharvari: Sharvari Wagh brought a refreshing twist to traditional Durga Puja dressing with her powder blue sharara set. The outfit featured a straight-cut kurta paired with flared sharara bottoms in a shimmery geometric pattern. A matching sheer dupatta completed her ensemble, giving it a graceful, festive finish. Her styling was subtle yet impactful. Sharvari’s look is ideal for daytime puja visits or community pandal hopping, where comfort meets festive chic. (Image Source: Pinterest/jcqfly)
8. Sharvari: Sharvari Wagh brought a refreshing twist to traditional Durga Puja dressing with her powder blue sharara set. The outfit featured a straight-cut kurta paired with flared sharara bottoms in a shimmery geometric pattern. A matching sheer dupatta completed her ensemble, giving it a graceful, festive finish. Her styling was subtle yet impactful. Sharvari’s look is ideal for daytime puja visits or community pandal hopping, where comfort meets festive chic. (Image Source: Pinterest/jcqfly)
Published at : 12 Sep 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
