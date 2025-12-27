Delhi Govt Makes PUCC, BS6 Compliance Permanent To Tackle Air Pollution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Delhi government has made two restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) permanent to tackle the Capital’s persistent air pollution, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Friday.

Under the new rules, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will not be provided petrol until further orders. Additionally, vehicles from outside Delhi that do not meet Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission standards will face restrictions entering the city. These measures will remain in effect irrespective of the prevailing air quality levels.

Vehicular Pollution Rules Strengthened

Sirsa noted that vehicular emissions are among the largest contributors to Delhi’s pollution. “A vehicle running without a valid PUC certificate is no less than committing a crime against Delhi’s air,” he said. The city’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday, with an AQI of 391 at 10 pm.

GRAP-4 के 2 रिस्ट्रिक्शन्स को परमानेंट कर दिया गया है। एक कहीं पर भी बिना PUC सर्टिफिकेट के फ्यूल नहीं मिलेगा और यह अगले ऑर्डर तक जारी रहेगा।



दूसरा, अगर कभी GRAP-4 लगाने की स्थिति आती है, तो भारत स्टेज-6 से कम की दिल्ली से बाहर की गाड़ियों पर बैन रहेगा।



The cabinet, chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approved the measures earlier this week, aiming to ensure long-term compliance and curb vehicular pollution across the city.