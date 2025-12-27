7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan’s Yilan, Damage Assessment Underway

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan’s Yilan, Damage Assessment Underway

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s northeastern city of Yilan on Saturday night, with its epicentre 32.3 km east of Yilan County Hall.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 09:29 PM (IST)
A strong earthquake measuring 7.0 struck Taiwan on Saturday, the country’s Central Weather Bureau reported. The quake hit the northeastern coastal city of Yilan at 11:05 pm local time, with its epicentre located 32.3 km east of Yilan County Hall at coordinates 24.69°N, 122.08°E and a focal depth of 72.8 km.

Taiwan’s National Fire Agency said damage assessment was underway, according to Reuters. Following the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Taiwan late Saturday night, the National Fire Agency shared safety guidelines on X (formerly Twitter), advising residents to protect themselves immediately, stay away from dangerous objects, keep shoes and a flashlight by the bedside.

Fire Agency Shares Advisory

The advisory also shared about waiting for the shaking to stop before taking action, and remain calm to avoid injuries from aftershocks. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage, according to the Taipei city government. The quake, centred near Yilan, comes just three days after a magnitude 6.1 tremor hit Taiwan’s southeastern Taitung county on Wednesday, shaking buildings in Taipei as well.

Strong Jolts Felt Across Island

Strong jolts were felt across the island, including Kaohsiung, with items reported to have fallen off shelves in supermarkets near the epicentre.

Taiwan has experienced several massive earthquakes in recent years. In April 2024, a magnitude 7.4 quake, the strongest in 25 year, killed at least 17 people, triggered landslides, and caused widespread damage in Hualien and surrounding areas.

 

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 09:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Injured Taiwan Magnitude Earthquake Yilan
