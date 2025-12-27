Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Supreme Court Takes Suo Moto Cognisance On Aravalli Case, Hearing On Monday

Supreme Court takes suo moto notice of Aravalli controversy; hearing Monday to decide fate of 700 km range. Top Court had constituted a high-level committee to address the issue.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 10:55 PM (IST)
The Supreme Court of India has taken suo motu cognisance of concerns over the recent change in the definition of the Aravalli Hills, amid fears that it could enable unregulated mining and environmental degradation. A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice J.K. Maheshwari, and Justice A.G. Masih is set to hear the matter on Monday, December 29.

The intervention follows public protests and environmental concerns regarding the ecological significance of the Aravallis, which play a key role in preventing desertification and sustaining groundwater levels.

Definition Sparks Mining Fears

Environmental groups and civil society organisations have warned that the revised definition could allow mining and construction in previously protected areas. The controversy arises from differing definitions of the Aravalli Hills across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, which have created regulatory gaps and facilitated illegal mining.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had constituted a high-level committee to address the issue. In a November judgment, a bench led by then Chief Justice B.R. Gavai accepted the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) committee’s recommended operational definition of the Aravalli Hills and Ranges for mining regulations.

Monday’s hearing is expected to be crucial in determining the future of the Aravalli Hills and ensuring their protection against environmental exploitation.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 10:38 PM (IST)
Hearing Suo Moto SUpreme COurt Aravalli
Read more
