Several protesters, including activist Yogita Bhayana and Congress leader Mumtaz Patel, were detained on Saturday near Parliament during a sit-in against the bail granted to Unnao rape convict and expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar.
The protesters gathered around 4 pm, shouting slogans demanding revocation of the court order. The Delhi High Court had suspended Sengar’s sentence on Tuesday pending his appeal against the 2019 conviction for raping a 17-year-old girl in 2017. Police said the area was not a designated protest site and detained them after they refused to disperse.
Protests Spotlight Sexual Violence
Bhayana said the protests highlight broader issues of sexual violence and accountability, citing recent cases, including the murder of Rishikesh resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari, allegedly involving powerful individuals. Patel accused the government of failing to act against people connected to the BJP, claiming survivors are left unprotected.
Survivor Slams CBI Support
The survivor also criticised the CBI for not supporting her legal battle, saying her family suffered losses while Sengar’s family celebrated. The high court has ordered Sengar not to come within 5 km of the victim’s house or threaten her or her mother.
The protest reflects ongoing outrage over the handling of high-profile sexual assault cases involving politically connected individuals.