Several protesters, including activist Yogita Bhayana and Congress leader Mumtaz Patel, were detained on Saturday near Parliament during a sit-in against the bail granted to Unnao rape convict and expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar.

The protesters gathered around 4 pm, shouting slogans demanding revocation of the court order. The Delhi High Court had suspended Sengar’s sentence on Tuesday pending his appeal against the 2019 conviction for raping a 17-year-old girl in 2017. Police said the area was not a designated protest site and detained them after they refused to disperse.