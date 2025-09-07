Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
8 Bollywood-Inspired Anarkali Looks Perfect For The Festive Season

8 Bollywood-Inspired Anarkali Looks Perfect For The Festive Season

Step into the festive season with grace! Take inspiration from 8 Bollywood divas who stunned in timeless Anarkali looks, perfect for weddings, pujas, and celebrations.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 03:25 PM (IST)
Step into the festive season with grace! Take inspiration from 8 Bollywood divas who stunned in timeless Anarkali looks, perfect for weddings, pujas, and celebrations.

Bollywood actresses showcasing elegant Anarkali suits that are perfect for the festive season in 2025.

1/8
1. Genelia D'Souza: Draped in a regal magenta Anarkali suit, Genelia radiates grace and effortless charm. The flowing silhouette, paired with a beautifully embroidered-style featuring rich hues of red and gold, makes this outfit an instant festive favorite. Her choice of a statement ring, delicate anklets, and embellished juttis balances traditional craftsmanship and modern minimalism. If you’re planning your festive wardrobe 2025, take cues from Genelia’s elegant Anarkali style. (Image Source: Instagram/@geneliad)
1. Genelia D'Souza: Draped in a regal magenta Anarkali suit, Genelia radiates grace and effortless charm. The flowing silhouette, paired with a beautifully embroidered-style featuring rich hues of red and gold, makes this outfit an instant festive favorite. Her choice of a statement ring, delicate anklets, and embellished juttis balances traditional craftsmanship and modern minimalism. If you’re planning your festive wardrobe 2025, take cues from Genelia’s elegant Anarkali style. (Image Source: Instagram/@geneliad)
2/8
2. Bhumi Pednekar: Bhumi wore a striking royal purple Anarkali suit which exudes regal elegance with a contemporary twist. The outfit features intricate golden embroidery along the neckline and sleeves, paired with a matching dupatta adorned with delicate scalloped borders. The detailing makes it a head-turner for grand occasions. The deep jewel tone of the Anarkali enhances Bhumi’s radiant charm while also highlighting how versatile purple can be as a festive color choice. Styled with traditional jhumkas, statement heels, and a sleek hairdo, her look blends grandeur with grace. (Image Source: Instagram/@bhumisatishpednekkar)
2. Bhumi Pednekar: Bhumi wore a striking royal purple Anarkali suit which exudes regal elegance with a contemporary twist. The outfit features intricate golden embroidery along the neckline and sleeves, paired with a matching dupatta adorned with delicate scalloped borders. The detailing makes it a head-turner for grand occasions. The deep jewel tone of the Anarkali enhances Bhumi’s radiant charm while also highlighting how versatile purple can be as a festive color choice. Styled with traditional jhumkas, statement heels, and a sleek hairdo, her look blends grandeur with grace. (Image Source: Instagram/@bhumisatishpednekkar)
3/8
3. Rakul Preet: Rakul Preet Singh brings a burst of sunshine to festive fashion with her vibrant yellow Anarkali suit. The flowy silhouette paired with a printed dupatta adds a contemporary spin, making it both traditional and trendy. Styled with a statement choker necklace, earrings, and bangles, Rakul keeps her look festive yet playful. The simplicity of the outfit allows the bright colour and her radiant smile to steal the show. (Image Source: Instagram/@rakulpreet)
3. Rakul Preet: Rakul Preet Singh brings a burst of sunshine to festive fashion with her vibrant yellow Anarkali suit. The flowy silhouette paired with a printed dupatta adds a contemporary spin, making it both traditional and trendy. Styled with a statement choker necklace, earrings, and bangles, Rakul keeps her look festive yet playful. The simplicity of the outfit allows the bright colour and her radiant smile to steal the show. (Image Source: Instagram/@rakulpreet)
4/8
4. Sonam Bajwa: If your festive style leans towards soft elegance, then Sonam Bajwa’s blush pink Anarkali suit is the perfect inspiration. The floor-length ensemble, highlighted with subtle golden detailing and a shimmering border, radiates understated sophistication. Paired with a lightweight matching dupatta featuring delicate golden accents, the outfit strikes a balance between minimalism and festive charm. For those who want to ditch heavy embellishments and embrace lightweight festive Anarkalis that are elegant yet impactful, Sonam Bajwa’s look is a masterclass in chic simplicity. (Image Source: Instagram/@sonambajwa)
4. Sonam Bajwa: If your festive style leans towards soft elegance, then Sonam Bajwa’s blush pink Anarkali suit is the perfect inspiration. The floor-length ensemble, highlighted with subtle golden detailing and a shimmering border, radiates understated sophistication. Paired with a lightweight matching dupatta featuring delicate golden accents, the outfit strikes a balance between minimalism and festive charm. For those who want to ditch heavy embellishments and embrace lightweight festive Anarkalis that are elegant yet impactful, Sonam Bajwa’s look is a masterclass in chic simplicity. (Image Source: Instagram/@sonambajwa)
5/8
5. Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon chose a divine cream-colored Anarkali, a perfect canvas for a truly extraordinary statement piece. The outfit itself is a symphony of classic design, with a flowing, layered silhouette and intricate yet subtle embroidery. This choice is a masterclass in festive dressing. This Kriti Sanon Anarkali look is a perfect choice for anyone looking for a festive season outfit that is both stylish and meaningful. It's ideal for Diwali parties, wedding functions, or any celebration. (Image Source: Instagram/@kritisanon)
5. Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon chose a divine cream-colored Anarkali, a perfect canvas for a truly extraordinary statement piece. The outfit itself is a symphony of classic design, with a flowing, layered silhouette and intricate yet subtle embroidery. This choice is a masterclass in festive dressing. This Kriti Sanon Anarkali look is a perfect choice for anyone looking for a festive season outfit that is both stylish and meaningful. It's ideal for Diwali parties, wedding functions, or any celebration. (Image Source: Instagram/@kritisanon)
6/8
6. Wamiqa Gabbi: Wamiqa Gabbi’s stunning red Anarkali look is the perfect inspiration for your next celebratory occasion. In a beautiful flared silhouette, Wamiqa dons a rich, dark red Anarkali that exudes regal sophistication. The Anarkali is complemented by a matching dupatta, which adds a layer of traditional elegance. What makes this look so special is its refined, understated glamour. This Anarkali style is your go-to for the entire festive season. (Image Source: Instagram/@wamiqagabbi)
6. Wamiqa Gabbi: Wamiqa Gabbi’s stunning red Anarkali look is the perfect inspiration for your next celebratory occasion. In a beautiful flared silhouette, Wamiqa dons a rich, dark red Anarkali that exudes regal sophistication. The Anarkali is complemented by a matching dupatta, which adds a layer of traditional elegance. What makes this look so special is its refined, understated glamour. This Anarkali style is your go-to for the entire festive season. (Image Source: Instagram/@wamiqagabbi)
7/8
7. ⁠Janhvi Kapoor: Wearing a stunning silver embroidered Anarkali with a deep purple dupatta Janhvi Kapoor has mastered the art of fusing royal elegance with modern charm. The floor-length Anarkali, adorned with intricate silver threadwork and mirror embellishments, captures the essence of festive dressing. This look is an excellent inspiration for those seeking festive Anarkali suits that are both regal and versatile. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
7. ⁠Janhvi Kapoor: Wearing a stunning silver embroidered Anarkali with a deep purple dupatta Janhvi Kapoor has mastered the art of fusing royal elegance with modern charm. The floor-length Anarkali, adorned with intricate silver threadwork and mirror embellishments, captures the essence of festive dressing. This look is an excellent inspiration for those seeking festive Anarkali suits that are both regal and versatile. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
8/8
8. Vaani Kapoor: Vaani Kapoor wore a dreamy champagne-hued Anarkali gown that gave her a chic yet minimal look. The subtle sheen of the fabric, combined with a delicately embroidered bodice and flowy silhouette, makes this outfit perfect for festivities. Paired with a sheer dupatta and her radiant, natural makeup, Vaani lets the outfit shine without overpowering accessories. If you’re looking for a statement yet wearable Anarkali for the festive season, Vaani Kapoor’s champagne look is your go-to inspiration. (Image Source: Instagram/@vaanikapoor)
8. Vaani Kapoor: Vaani Kapoor wore a dreamy champagne-hued Anarkali gown that gave her a chic yet minimal look. The subtle sheen of the fabric, combined with a delicately embroidered bodice and flowy silhouette, makes this outfit perfect for festivities. Paired with a sheer dupatta and her radiant, natural makeup, Vaani lets the outfit shine without overpowering accessories. If you’re looking for a statement yet wearable Anarkali for the festive season, Vaani Kapoor’s champagne look is your go-to inspiration. (Image Source: Instagram/@vaanikapoor)
Published at : 07 Sep 2025 03:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anarkali Styling Tips Bollywood Anarkali Looks Festive Anarkali Outfits
Photo Gallery

