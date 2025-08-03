Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Timeless Suit Looks By Bollywood Divas To Flaunt This Raksha Bandhan

Timeless Suit Looks By Bollywood Divas To Flaunt This Raksha Bandhan

From Kareena's ivory kurta to Alia's regal velvet ensemble, take style cues from Bollywood’s best-dressed actresses to elevate your Raksha Bandhan look with elegant ethnic suits.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
From Kareena's ivory kurta to Alia's regal velvet ensemble, take style cues from Bollywood's best-dressed actresses to elevate your Raksha Bandhan look with elegant ethnic suits.

Bollywood Actresses Inspired Ethnic Suits

1/8
Kareena Kapoor's rust-coloured piping and tassel kurta in ivory cotton-silk embody understated elegance. She teamed it with an inner shirt that is a tissue print shade match with gota work on the sleeves, making it a regal festive choice. (Image Source: Instagram/ iqbalhussainofficial)
Kareena Kapoor's rust-coloured piping and tassel kurta in ivory cotton-silk embody understated elegance. She teamed it with an inner shirt that is a tissue print shade match with gota work on the sleeves, making it a regal festive choice. (Image Source: Instagram/ iqbalhussainofficial)
2/8
Alia Bhatt's red velvet suit with golden zari patchwork and floral pattern looks elegant. Alongside a solid dupatta and golden embroidery on cuffs, it's a lavish and celebratory option for the event. (Image Source: Instagram/ amitthakur_hair)
Alia Bhatt's red velvet suit with golden zari patchwork and floral pattern looks elegant. Alongside a solid dupatta and golden embroidery on cuffs, it's a lavish and celebratory option for the event. (Image Source: Instagram/ amitthakur_hair)
3/8
Deepika Padukone wore this beige kurta suit with golden embellishment and subtle floral embroidery. The closed neckline and minimalistic design impart a classic charm for a traditional Raksha Bandhan celebration. (Image Source: Instagram/ deepikapadukone)
Deepika Padukone wore this beige kurta suit with golden embellishment and subtle floral embroidery. The closed neckline and minimalistic design impart a classic charm for a traditional Raksha Bandhan celebration. (Image Source: Instagram/ deepikapadukone)
4/8
Shraddha Kapoor sported this orange Anarkali with minimal embroidery, lace embellishments, and sequins on the collar. Worn with corresponding palazzos and a sheer dupatta, her outfit infuses festival vibes. (Image Source: Instagram/ shraddhakapoor)
Shraddha Kapoor sported this orange Anarkali with minimal embroidery, lace embellishments, and sequins on the collar. Worn with corresponding palazzos and a sheer dupatta, her outfit infuses festival vibes. (Image Source: Instagram/ shraddhakapoor)
5/8
Katrina Kaif glowed in this pastel pink kurta with gold vine embroidery and sequin detailing. The front-slit design, coordinating pants, and embroidered net dupatta make it a great choice for a soft celebratory look. (Image Source: Instagram/ katrinakaif)
Katrina Kaif glowed in this pastel pink kurta with gold vine embroidery and sequin detailing. The front-slit design, coordinating pants, and embroidered net dupatta make it a great choice for a soft celebratory look. (Image Source: Instagram/ katrinakaif)
6/8
Mrunal Thakur exudes regal elegance in this indigo blue salwar kameez, which has floral embroidery with stone detailing and thick lacework. With a coordinating dupatta, this is a great choice for a bold and conventional style fan. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Mrunal Thakur exudes regal elegance in this indigo blue salwar kameez, which has floral embroidery with stone detailing and thick lacework. With a coordinating dupatta, this is a great choice for a bold and conventional style fan. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
7/8
Sonam opted for this blush pink suit adorned with delicate golden embroidery. Her matching jhumkis and kadas complemented the sophisticated look of the outfit, which was a classy choice for celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ sonamkapoor)
Sonam opted for this blush pink suit adorned with delicate golden embroidery. Her matching jhumkis and kadas complemented the sophisticated look of the outfit, which was a classy choice for celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ sonamkapoor)
8/8
Karisma styled this mauve silk kurta with gold embroidery. She paired it with a matching salwar and an elaborate dupatta, accessorising with gold-toned jewellery for a celebratory look. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Karisma styled this mauve silk kurta with gold embroidery. She paired it with a matching salwar and an elaborate dupatta, accessorising with gold-toned jewellery for a celebratory look. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Published at : 03 Aug 2025 04:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood Suit Looks Raksha Bandhan 2025 Raksha Bandhan Outfit Ideas Raksha Bandhan Ethnic Wear Festive Ethnic Suits

Photo Gallery

View More
Photo Gallery

