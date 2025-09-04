Ananya Panday’s White Ethnic Looks That Define Soft Glam

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleAnanya Panday’s White Ethnic Looks That Define Soft Glam

Ananya Panday stuns in elegant white ethnic outfits ranging from lehengas to sarees, each look reflects a soft glam vibe, perfect for festive celebrations and timeless style inspiration.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Ananya Panday’s White Ethnic Looks

White Sharara Set: Ananya opted for white suit set with sleeveless kurta, sharara, and dupatta. The kurta bore detailed stonework, while the sharara showcased delicate butta embellishments. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
Regal White Anarkali: Ananya’s Chanderi net and chiffon Anarkali featured resham embroidery and sheer pleated sleeves. The flared silhouette and detailed neckline gave the outfit a regal essence. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
Mirror Work Lehenga: Ananya Panday dazzled in this ivory lehenga adorned with heavy mirror work, paired with a blouse covered in mirrors and a matching dupatta. The look stood out with its striking shine and festive appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
Shimmery White Saree: She looked elegant in this white shimmery saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse featuring a deep neckline. The silver earrings added just the right finishing touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
Embroidered White Lehenga: She stunned in this white lehenga set paired with a glittery blouse and embroidered dupatta. The look was completed with statement jewellery that enhanced its charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
Ivory Saree with Golden Blouse: She turned heads in this ivory saree paired with a strapless golden embroidered blouse. The look was styled with a pearl and diamond choker for a royal touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ ananyapanday)
Off-White Ruffle Saree: The actress wore this off-white ruffle saree styled with a gold mirror-work backless blouse. Traditional earrings and a bun hairstyle elevated the look beautifully. (Image Source: Instagram/ arpitamehtaofficial)
Embroidered White Lehenga: Ananya chose this white embroidered lehenga paired with a plunging neckline blouse featuring tie-knot detailing at the back. A pearl maang tikka perfectly complemented the outfit. (Image Source: Instagram/ tanghavri)
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
