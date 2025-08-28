Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Alia Bhatt Inspired Pink Saree Looks That Redefine Festive Elegance

Alia Bhatt Inspired Pink Saree Looks That Redefine Festive Elegance

Alia Bhatt’s stunning pink saree looks bring the perfect balance of tradition and modern charm. From pastel sequins to rich Banarasi drapes, her festive style is a soft glam inspiration.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt’s stunning pink saree looks bring the perfect balance of tradition and modern charm. From pastel sequins to rich Banarasi drapes, her festive style is a soft glam inspiration.

Alia Bhatt Inspired Pink Saree Looks

1/8
Pastel Pink Sequined Saree: Alia dazzles in this pastel pink sequined saree paired with a satin sleeveless blouse. The shimmering drape and deep neckline create a soft yet sophisticated festive look. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Pastel Pink Sequined Saree: Alia dazzles in this pastel pink sequined saree paired with a satin sleeveless blouse. The shimmering drape and deep neckline create a soft yet sophisticated festive look. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
2/8
Custom Paithani Saree: She shines in this custom Paithani saree styled in Nauvari drape, paired with a baby pink embellished blouse. The deep V neckline and backless cut bring a contemporary twist to tradition. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Custom Paithani Saree: She shines in this custom Paithani saree styled in Nauvari drape, paired with a baby pink embellished blouse. The deep V neckline and backless cut bring a contemporary twist to tradition. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
3/8
Rose-Pink Chiffon Saree: She stuns in this rose-pink chiffon saree teamed with the unique waterfall blouse featuring high-neck details and cap sleeves. The pairing adds a statement edge to the elegant drape. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Rose-Pink Chiffon Saree: She stuns in this rose-pink chiffon saree teamed with the unique waterfall blouse featuring high-neck details and cap sleeves. The pairing adds a statement edge to the elegant drape. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
4/8
Magenta Pink Silk Saree: Alia embraces tradition in this magenta pink silk saree with a zari border, styled with a silver blouse. A gajra bun and traditional jewellery complete the regal festive vibe. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Magenta Pink Silk Saree: Alia embraces tradition in this magenta pink silk saree with a zari border, styled with a silver blouse. A gajra bun and traditional jewellery complete the regal festive vibe. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
5/8
Hot Pink Chiffon Saree: She strikes a chic contrast in this hot pink chiffon saree, paired with a rich velvet blouse. The sweetheart neckline and deep back highlight her modern take on festive elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Hot Pink Chiffon Saree: She strikes a chic contrast in this hot pink chiffon saree, paired with a rich velvet blouse. The sweetheart neckline and deep back highlight her modern take on festive elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
6/8
Chiffon Saree with Red Blouse: Alia carried this chiffon saree in a classic drape, styled with a fiery red strapless blouse. Kohl-rimmed eyes and oxidised jewellery enhance the soft glam appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Chiffon Saree with Red Blouse: Alia carried this chiffon saree in a classic drape, styled with a fiery red strapless blouse. Kohl-rimmed eyes and oxidised jewellery enhance the soft glam appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
7/8
Hot Pink Saree with Neon Border: Alia goes vibrant in this hot pink saree accentuated with neon green borders, teamed with a bold square-neck blouse. Oxidised jhumkas and wavy tresses give the look a festive edge. (Image Source: Instagram/ manishmalhotra05)
Hot Pink Saree with Neon Border: Alia goes vibrant in this hot pink saree accentuated with neon green borders, teamed with a bold square-neck blouse. Oxidised jhumkas and wavy tresses give the look a festive edge. (Image Source: Instagram/ manishmalhotra05)
8/8
Banarasi Bandhej Saree: She looks graceful in this Banarasi Bandhej saree in ombre pink and green hues, enriched with zari motifs. A nude makeup look and maang tikka add to its festive charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Banarasi Bandhej Saree: She looks graceful in this Banarasi Bandhej saree in ombre pink and green hues, enriched with zari motifs. A nude makeup look and maang tikka add to its festive charm. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt In Saree Bollywood Saree Looks Festive Saree Inspiration Alia Bhatt Pink Saree Looks Alia Bhatt Festive Saree Style Pink Saree Festive Fashion








Embed widget