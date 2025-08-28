Explorer
Alia Bhatt Inspired Pink Saree Looks That Redefine Festive Elegance
Alia Bhatt’s stunning pink saree looks bring the perfect balance of tradition and modern charm. From pastel sequins to rich Banarasi drapes, her festive style is a soft glam inspiration.
Alia Bhatt Inspired Pink Saree Looks
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Tags :Alia Bhatt In Saree Bollywood Saree Looks Festive Saree Inspiration Alia Bhatt Pink Saree Looks Alia Bhatt Festive Saree Style Pink Saree Festive Fashion
Lifestyle
6 Photos
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 6 Traditional Sarees Of Maharashtra To Drape This Festive Season
Lifestyle
6 Photos
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: Mumbai’s Beloved Ganpati Unveiled In Majestic Splendor Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi
Lifestyle
8 Photos
8 Organza Saree Inspirations From Bollywood Actresses For Your Ganesh Chaturthi Wardrobe
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — 8 Silk Saree Looks of Bollywood Actresses Perfect For This Day
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
Cities
Trucks Stuck In 50-Km Jam On Chandigarh-Kullu Highway, Apples Worth Crores Rotting
Cities
3 Pakistani Terrorists Enter Bihar, Police Release Their Pics Amid High Alert
World
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
Advertisement
ABP Live Education
Opinion