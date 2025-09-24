Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleStatement Lips For The Season: 7 Bold Lip Colours To Try This Festive Season

Statement Lips For The Season: 7 Bold Lip Colours To Try This Festive Season

Elevate your festive look with bold red lips. Perfect for Garba nights, parties, or celebrations, let your lip colour be the star of your style this season.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 10:19 AM (IST)
Bold Lip Colours To Try This Festive Season

1/8
Bold Pinks: Somewhere in between pale rose and fuchsia, bright pink lip shades are an excellent means of injecting some sunshine into dismal winter days. They are neither too funky nor too trendy but still turn out to be excellent for day or nighttime affairs. (Image Source: freepik)
2/8
Dramatic Reds with a Twist: Eternal reds are never in and out, yet introducing subtle orange or coral tones gives a modern, youthful appeal. The colors are festive, dramatic, and draw attention easily, perfect for a natural look with bold lip emphasis. (Image Source: Canva)
3/8
Deep Berry and Plum Shades: Rich berry shades and dark plums provide an elegant finish, great for evening parties. They look sophisticated and look stunning with subtle eyes and radiant skin. (Image Source: Canva)
4/8
Earthy Browns: Chocolate- and coffee-colored pout colors are giving a solid matte revival. They complement most skin types and provide depth and warmth to create an earthy but chic statement. (Image Source: Canva)
5/8
Classic Matte Red: Eternal and dramatic, matte red lipstick is a festive classic. It's dramatic and yet flattering on everyone, so it's a trusty option for classic and contemporary festive fashion. (Image Source: Canva)
6/8
Jewel Hues: Imagine rich ruby, dark garnet, or even graphic emerald shades. These opulent colors are perfect for dramatic impact on special night-out events. (Image Source: Canva)
7/8
Gloss Finishes: Though mattes are sophisticated, a shiny lip can bring youthful brightness. Place a light gloss on top of your bold color of choice for extra depth and celebratory shine. (Image Source: Canva)
8/8
Inputs By: Mr. Pradeep Goyal, Co- founder, Glam21 (Image Source: Canva)
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 10:19 AM (IST)
