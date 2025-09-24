Explorer
Statement Lips For The Season: 7 Bold Lip Colours To Try This Festive Season
Elevate your festive look with bold red lips. Perfect for Garba nights, parties, or celebrations, let your lip colour be the star of your style this season.
Bold Lip Colours To Try This Festive Season
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 10:19 AM (IST)
Lifestyle
9 Photos
9 Days, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Sarees To Try This Festive Season
Lifestyle
9 Photos
9 Days, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Alia Bhatt's Saree Looks To Inspire Your Navratri Wardrobe
Lifestyle
9 Photos
Shardiya Navratri 2025: Decorate Your Pooja Corner With The Right Furniture And Accessories
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN
India
3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla; Search Ops Underway
World
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
World
Turkey's Erdogan Again Raises Kashmir At UN General Assembly, Calls For Resolution Through Dialogue
Advertisement
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion