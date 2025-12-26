Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Indian Student Shot Dead Near Toronto University, Consulate Expresses 'Deep Anguish'

Indian student Shivank Avasthi was shot dead near Toronto’s Scarborough campus. Police launched a homicide probe as India’s Consulate expressed deep anguish and assured support to his family.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 08:32 AM (IST)

The fatal shooting of a young Indian student near the University of Toronto’s Scarborough Campus has sent shockwaves through the Indian community in Canada, prompting a homicide investigation and an emotional response from India’s Consulate General in Toronto.

Shooting Near University Sparks Homicide Probe

Toronto Police confirmed that the incident occurred on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area, close to the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. Officers were dispatched around 3.34 pm after receiving a call reporting “unknown trouble”.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. Despite emergency efforts, he was pronounced dead at the spot. Authorities said the suspect or suspects fled before officers reached the area, leading to an immediate lockdown of the nearby campus as part of the investigation.

Victim Identified as Indian Doctoral Student

The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Shivank Avasthi, an Indian doctoral student. Toronto Police later confirmed that the case marks the city’s 41st homicide of 2025. Investigators have launched a full-scale homicide probe and are urging anyone with information to come forward. Members of the public can contact Toronto Police directly or reach Crime Stoppers anonymously as the investigation continues.

India’s Consulate Responds With Grief and Support

Reacting to the tragedy, the Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the young student. In a statement shared on X, the Consulate said it was in close touch with Avasthi’s family and was extending all possible assistance in coordination with local authorities.

“We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus,” the statement read. The Consulate added that it remains actively engaged with officials as the case unfolds.

Second Indian Death in Toronto in Days Raises Concern

The killing has drawn wider attention as it comes just days after another Indian-origin resident was found murdered in Toronto. In that case, police said a 30-year-old woman, identified as Himanshi Khurana, was killed in what investigators believe involved intimate partner violence.

Toronto Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 32-year-old suspect, Abdul Ghafoori, who is known to the victim. A search operation is underway, according to authorities.

Consulate Expresses Shock Over Woman’s Murder

India’s Consulate in Toronto also responded to Khurana’s death, expressing “deep shock and sorrow” and extending condolences to her family. Officials said they have been closely monitoring the case and are providing support to the bereaved family while working with Canadian authorities.

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 08:32 AM (IST)
