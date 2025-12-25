Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews‘Papa, I’m In Pain’: Indian-Origin Man Dies After Waiting For 8-Hour Wait In Canada Hospital

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 08:14 PM (IST)
A 44-year-old Indian-origin man has died of a suspected cardiac arrest after waiting for more than eight hours without treatment at a hospital in Canada, raising serious questions about emergency healthcare response times. Prashant Sreekumar collapsed and died after repeatedly complaining of severe chest pain while waiting in the emergency department of a hospital in Edmonton. His family has alleged that despite flagging the intensity of his pain, he was left unattended for hours.

Eight Hours In Emergency Waiting Room

Sreekumar was taken to Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Edmonton on December 22 after he complained of acute chest pain while at work. According to his family, a client drove him to the hospital, where he was registered at triage and asked to wait in the emergency room seating area.

His father, Kumar Sreekumar, later arrived at the hospital and told reporters that his son was in visible distress. “He told me, ‘Papa, I cannot bear the pain,’” he said.

The family said Prashant informed hospital staff that his pain was “15 out of 10”. An electrocardiogram (ECG) was conducted, but they were reportedly told there was nothing of concern. He was then asked to continue waiting.

As hours passed, Sreekumar’s condition worsened. Hospital staff reportedly offered him Tylenol for pain relief, but his blood pressure continued to rise. “It went up, up, and up. To me, it was through the roof,” his father said.

After waiting more than eight hours, Sreekumar was finally taken into the treatment area. “After sitting maybe ten seconds, he stood up, held his chest and collapsed,” his father recalled.

Medical staff attempted resuscitation, but he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. Doctors said he had suffered an apparent cardiac arrest. Sreekumar is survived by his wife and three children, aged three, 10 and 14.

The hospital is operated by Covenant Health, which declined to comment on specific details of the case. In a statement to Global News, the organisation confirmed the death is under review by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, adding that patient safety remains its highest priority.

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 08:12 PM (IST)
