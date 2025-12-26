Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld‘Merry Christmas To Dead Terrorists’: Trump After US Military Hits ISIS In Nigeria

Trump says the US launched a deadly strike on ISIS targets in northwest Nigeria, warning extremists after accusing them of killing Christians and vowing tougher action ahead.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 06:52 AM (IST)
US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday (local time) that the United States had carried out what he described as a “powerful and deadly strike” against ISIS terrorists operating in northwest Nigeria. The operation, he said, was aimed at militants accused of carrying out brutal attacks, particularly against Christian communities.

The announcement came amid growing rhetoric from Trump, who in recent months has repeatedly warned that Christianity faces what he calls an “existential threat” in parts of Nigeria.

Trump cites violence against Christians as trigger

Since late October, Trump has publicly criticised Nigeria’s handling of militant violence, warning of possible US military action if attacks continued. He has accused extremist groups of carrying out what he termed the “vicious killing” of Christians, a claim he again referenced while confirming the strike. And he seem furious after the attack in Australia on a jew festival. 

According to Trump, the military action was authorised in response to escalating violence that he said had reached levels “not seen for many years, and even centuries”.

‘At my direction as Commander in Chief’

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said the operation was carried out under his direct orders.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians,” he wrote.

The language was characteristically blunt, underscoring the confrontational tone Trump has adopted on the issue.

Africa Command confirms strike at Nigeria’s request

The US military’s Africa Command later confirmed on X that the strike had been conducted at the request of Nigerian authorities. It said multiple ISIS militants were killed in the operation, though no further details were released.

This confirmation aligned with Trump’s assertion that the action was coordinated rather than unilateral.

‘We will not allow radical Islamic terrorism to prosper’

Doubling down on his message, the Republican leader said the United States would not tolerate the growth of extremist groups under his leadership. He issued a stark warning that further attacks on Christians would be met with even harsher consequences.

In a Christmas message that drew immediate attention, Trump said he wished everyone, “including the terrorists,” a Merry Christmas, adding that many more militants would be dead if the violence continued.

“I have previously warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was,” he wrote.
“The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing.”

He concluded by blessing the US military and repeating his pointed sign-off: “MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists.”

Nigeria pushes back on persecution claims

Nigeria’s government has consistently said that armed groups in the country target both Muslims and Christians, arguing that the violence stems from a complex security crisis rather than religious persecution alone.

Officials have maintained that claims of widespread, targeted persecution of Christians oversimplify the situation and overlook ongoing efforts to protect religious freedom. At the same time, Nigeria has agreed to work with the United States to strengthen its forces against militant groups, according to a Reuters report.

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 06:52 AM (IST)
