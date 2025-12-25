Dhaka Rally: Tarique Rahman Quotes Martin Luther King Jr, Calls For Peace In Bangladesh

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Thursday addressed a massive gathering in Dhaka, repeatedly calling for peace and stability as he returned to the country after 17 years in exile. Speaking to supporters amid tight security, Rahman said his party would work to ensure calm and dignity across Bangladesh at a time of political transition and heightened tensions. His speech comes months ahead of national elections and amid lingering unrest following last year’s political upheaval.

Call oFr Peace & Unity

Addressing the rally, Rahman stressed that maintaining peace must remain the country’s top priority, irrespective of differences.

“Be it men, women, or children, upholding the peace and dignity of Bangladesh should always be the first priority. We will all work together and build our desired Bangladesh,” he said.

Invoking the words of Martin Luther King Jr., Rahman told the crowd that safeguarding peace was essential for the nation’s future. “We need to protect peace in Bangladesh at any cost. I have a plan for the people of my country,” he said, referring to King’s iconic I Have a Dream speech.

Rahman’s address marked his first major public appearance since returning to Bangladesh, as the BNP seeks to reassert itself ahead of the next general election.

Return After Exile, Tight Security In Place

Rahman arrived in Dhaka late Thursday morning on a flight from London, accompanied by his wife and daughter. The aircraft landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport under heavy security. He later travelled to the reception venue on the 300 Feet Road in Purbachal, surrounded by party supporters.

Following the reception programme, Rahman is expected to visit his mother, former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital. Ahead of the anticipated visit, large numbers of BNP leaders and activists gathered outside the hospital, hoping to catch a glimpse of the party chief.

Rahman moved to London in 2008 for medical treatment after being tortured in custody during the military-backed government that ruled Bangladesh from 2006 to 2008. His return comes ahead of the February 12, 2026, national polls, the first election since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League government in August 2024.

Authorities have stepped up security across Dhaka, as the country remains tense following recent violence linked to the death of student leader Osman Hadi.