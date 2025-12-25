Report: Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh’s Rajbari Over Extortion Claims

Another Hindu man has been beaten to death in Bangladesh, days after the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, whose body was reportedly set on fire, according to local media reports on Thursday. The latest incident took place in the Rajbari district, underscoring continuing concerns over mob violence in parts of the country. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, which allegedly followed an attempted extortion, even as tensions remain high amid recent unrest and political uncertainty.

Killing In Rajbari’s Pangsha Area

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, who was killed in Pangsha upazila of Rajbari district, around three-and-a-half hours from the capital Dhaka, at around 11 pm on Wednesday.

Local residents told Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star that Samrat was allegedly the leader of a criminal gang known as the “Samrat Bahini”, which was involved in extortion and other illegal activities in the area.

According to the report, Samrat had fled Bangladesh following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina last year and had only recently returned to his native village, Hosendanga, located in the Kalimohor union.

Extortion Attempt Triggers Mob Attack

On Wednesday evening, Samrat and several associates allegedly went to the house of a local resident, Shahidul Islam, to demand money. Family members reportedly raised an alarm, shouting that the men were robbers, prompting villagers to gather at the spot.

While most members of the group managed to flee, Samrat was caught by locals and beaten severely. He was later found unconscious and critically injured.

Police said they were alerted soon after and rushed Samrat to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The incident comes just days after Dipu Chandra Das was lynched in a separate incident, raising renewed concerns over mob justice and law and order in Bangladesh. Rights groups have repeatedly warned that vigilante violence and public assaults have increased in recent months, particularly in rural areas.

Authorities have said investigations are under way and have urged the public not to take the law into their own hands, stressing that those involved in mob violence will be held accountable under the law.