'What Kind Of Justice Is This?' Rahul Gandhi Condemns Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has slammed the Delhi High Court’s decision to suspend the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case. Expressing outrage on social media, Gandhi called the court’s ruling “extremely disappointing and shameful”, highlighting the continuous harassment faced by the survivor.

“Raising Your Voice Is a Right in Democracy”

Rahul Gandhi emphasised the right of citizens to speak out in a democracy, condemning the way the survivor has been treated. He asked: “Is such treatment of a gang rape victim justified? Is her fault that she dared to raise her voice for justice?”

He criticised the legal system for granting bail to the perpetrator while the survivor continues to live in fear, warning that such incidents threaten not just justice, but the moral fabric of society. “Bail to rapists, while treating victims like criminals, what kind of justice is this? We are not just a dead economy; with such inhuman incidents, we are also becoming a dead society,” Gandhi said.

Standing with the Survivor

Rahul Gandhi reiterated that survivors deserve respect, security, and justice, not helplessness or fear. His statement came on the heels of a protest at India Gate, where the Unnao survivor, her mother, and women’s rights activist Yogita Bhayana demanded the revocation of Sengar’s bail. The demonstration was dispersed by Delhi Police, further highlighting the challenges survivors face when seeking justice.

Survivor’s Allegations of Political Influence

During the protest, the survivor alleged that Sengar’s bail was granted ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, suggesting a political angle to the court’s decision. Gandhi’s comments reflect a broader concern about how politics, power, and influence can affect justice for sexual violence survivors in India.

#WATCH | Delhi | The mother of the victim of the 2017 Unnao rape case, says, "We did not get justice... They are taking my daughter away as a captive... These security personnel want to kill us all. They took my daughters away in a CRPF vehicle... Kuldeep Sengar's bail should be… pic.twitter.com/YuDSkwIBia — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2025

A Call for Accountability

Rahul Gandhi’s intervention is a reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice in high-profile sexual assault cases. He warned that suppressing voices of dissent is a crime in itself and called for urgent action to ensure the survivor’s safety and dignity.

“In a democracy, raising a voice of dissent is a right. The survivor deserves justice, not helplessness, fear, and harassment,” Gandhi emphasised.