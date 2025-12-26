Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Burning Religious Minorities': Sheikh Hasina Attacks Yunus Regime In Christmas Speech

Sheikh Hasina accuses the Yunus regime of seizing illegal power and “burning religious minorities” in Bangladesh in her Christmas message.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 07:36 AM (IST)

Amid growing concern over violence against minorities in Bangladesh, ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivered a sharp Christmas message accusing the Yunus-led administration of illegally seizing power and unleashing what she described as “unspeakable torture” on religious minorities.

Speaking on Christmas Day, Hasina began on a conciliatory note, extending greetings to citizens across faiths. She recalled a time when Bangladesh stood as a “shining example of communal harmony”, rooted in the ideals laid down at the nation’s founding.

A vision of non-communal Bangladesh

Reflecting on the country’s origins, Hasina invoked the vision of the Father of the Nation, who, she said, dreamed of a Bangladesh free from communal divisions.

“The father of the nation dreamed of a non-communal Bangladesh,” she said, adding that the Bangladesh Awami League had worked to ensure peaceful coexistence among people of all religions to realise that vision.

However, her tone soon shifted as she turned to the present political reality.

‘Illegal power’ and curbs on religious freedom

Hasina accused the current ruling group of undermining religious freedom across communities.

“It is sad to say that the current ruling group that has seized illegal power is interfering with the freedom of people of all religions and communities to practise their own religion,” she stated, pointing to what she sees as a sharp departure from Bangladesh’s founding principles.

Her remarks come against the backdrop of heightened tensions following the brutal lynching of factory worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh. Das, accused of blasphemy by a co-worker, was beaten to death, his body later hung and set on fire—an incident that sent shockwaves across the country.

Allegations of targeted violence against minorities

Addressing recent attacks, Hasina alleged that non-Muslims are being systematically targeted under the current regime.

“Religious minorities are being subjected to unspeakable torture,” she said, claiming that incidents such as the burning of minorities have become grim symbols of the prevailing climate.

Her comments have added fuel to an already charged national conversation on law, order, and the safety of minority communities.

A call for hope amid darkness

Despite the grim assessment, Hasina ended her Christmas address on a note of hope. She said she believed the people of Bangladesh would not allow the current situation to persist and expressed faith in the unifying power of the Christmas spirit.

According to her, the occasion could strengthen harmony between Christians and followers of other faiths across the country.

“May dawn break through the darkness,” she concluded.

Another killing deepens concerns

Even as the debate continues, reports of further violence have emerged. Days after the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, another Hindu man was beaten to death, according to local media reports on Thursday.

Residents quoted by The Daily Star identified the victim as Samrat, alleged to be the leader of a criminal gang known as the ‘Samrat Bahini’, reportedly involved in extortion and other illicit activities. Samrat had fled Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster last year and had recently returned to his village, Hosendanga in Kalimohor Union.

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary

