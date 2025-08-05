Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentVijay Varma Remembers His Darkest Role In Darlings With BTS Photos Ft. Alia Bhatt

Vijay Varma Remembers His Darkest Role In Darlings With BTS Photos Ft. Alia Bhatt

Vijay Varma marked the third anniversary of Darlings by sharing unseen behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Vijay Varma marked the third anniversary of Darlings by sharing unseen behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram.

In the film, he portrayed Hamza, an alcoholic and abusive husband—a role that earned him critical acclaim.

The actor captioned his post with a playful tribute: “3 years of 🐸 and 🦂 Big love to the team and to the fans of the movie. Darlings, I loves you all🫶.
The actor captioned his post with a playful tribute: “3 years of 🐸 and 🦂 Big love to the team and to the fans of the movie. Darlings, I loves you all🫶."
The frog and scorpion emojis referenced the classic fable, mirroring the film’s deeper commentary on human nature.
The frog and scorpion emojis referenced the classic fable, mirroring the film’s deeper commentary on human nature.
Darlings was a milestone in Vijay’s career, showcasing his range and ability to bring complex characters to life.
Darlings was a milestone in Vijay’s career, showcasing his range and ability to bring complex characters to life.
The actor previously shared that he was both shaken and intrigued by the film’s dark yet humorous script.
The actor previously shared that he was both shaken and intrigued by the film’s dark yet humorous script.
Directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, Darlings premiered on Netflix on August 5, 2022, and was co-produced by Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies.
Directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, Darlings premiered on Netflix on August 5, 2022, and was co-produced by Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies.
The film’s layered storytelling continues to resonate with audiences, even three years after its release.
The film’s layered storytelling continues to resonate with audiences, even three years after its release.
Vijay Varma has since carved a niche for himself with bold film choices and nuanced performances.
Vijay Varma has since carved a niche for himself with bold film choices and nuanced performances.
He will next be seen in Matka King, Gustaakh Ishq, and other upcoming projects with boundary-pushing filmmakers. (All Images: Instagram/itsvijayvarma)
He will next be seen in Matka King, Gustaakh Ishq, and other upcoming projects with boundary-pushing filmmakers. (All Images: Instagram/itsvijayvarma)
Published at : 05 Aug 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt Vijay Varma Darlings

