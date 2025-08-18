Explorer
Triptii Dimri’s Airport Moment With Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant Goes Viral, See Pics
Actor Triptii Dimri was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, sparking dating rumours once again with businessman Sam Merchant.
Sam personally came to drop Triptii off at the airport, making fans wonder if the two are ready to go public with their relationship.
Published at : 18 Aug 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
