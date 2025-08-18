Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentTriptii Dimri’s Airport Moment With Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant Goes Viral, See Pics

Triptii Dimri’s Airport Moment With Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant Goes Viral, See Pics

Actor Triptii Dimri was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, sparking dating rumours once again with businessman Sam Merchant.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 09:25 AM (IST)
Actor Triptii Dimri was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, sparking dating rumours once again with businessman Sam Merchant.

Sam personally came to drop Triptii off at the airport, making fans wonder if the two are ready to go public with their relationship.

Unlike their earlier low-key outings, Sam stepped out of his Porsche, helped Triptii with her luggage, and exchanged smiles with her.
Unlike their earlier low-key outings, Sam stepped out of his Porsche, helped Triptii with her luggage, and exchanged smiles with her.
Before heading in, Triptii paused to wave goodbye to Sam as paparazzi captured the moment.
Before heading in, Triptii paused to wave goodbye to Sam as paparazzi captured the moment.
For the outing, Triptii kept it casual in loose black pants paired with a white crop top, while Sam kept it simple in his own understated look.
For the outing, Triptii kept it casual in loose black pants paired with a white crop top, while Sam kept it simple in his own understated look.
The two have been spotted together on several occasions, including the special screening of Dhadak 2, where Sam also promoted the film online.
The two have been spotted together on several occasions, including the special screening of Dhadak 2, where Sam also promoted the film online.
Last December, Triptii was seen riding on a bike with Sam, though she tried to avoid being clicked by photographers at the time.
Last December, Triptii was seen riding on a bike with Sam, though she tried to avoid being clicked by photographers at the time.
Earlier in August, the duo was also seen enjoying a dinner date at Mumbai’s Pali Bhavan, fueling ongoing dating speculation.
Earlier in August, the duo was also seen enjoying a dinner date at Mumbai’s Pali Bhavan, fueling ongoing dating speculation.
Reports suggest that Triptii began dating Sam Merchant following her alleged breakup with actor Karnesh Ssharma, Anushka Sharma’s brother, in 2022. (All Images: Manav Manglani)
Reports suggest that Triptii began dating Sam Merchant following her alleged breakup with actor Karnesh Ssharma, Anushka Sharma’s brother, in 2022. (All Images: Manav Manglani)
Published at : 18 Aug 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
