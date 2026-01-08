Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Greater Noida Residents Fall Ill After Consuming Contaminated Water: Reports

Greater Noida Residents Fall Ill After Consuming Contaminated Water: Reports

Harendra Bhati, a resident of nearby Beta 1 sector, said sewage overflow was a recurring problem across several areas of Greater Noida.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 11:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Several residents of Greater Noida’s Delta 1 sector reportedly fell ill after consuming drinking water supplied to their homes, prompting health checks and precautionary measures by local authorities.

Residents from parts of the sector complained of symptoms including vomiting, fever, stomachache and loose motion after using tap water on Tuesday and Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.

Residents Report Illness, Suspect Sewage Leakage

Rishipal Bhati, a resident and former president of the local residents’ welfare association (RWA), told PTI that sewage overflow and pipeline leakages, particularly in C Block, were responsible for the issue.

“Around six to seven families fell ill with symptoms such as vomiting, fever and loose motion after consuming contaminated water,” he said, adding that similar complaints had earlier emerged from other blocks as well.

Harendra Bhati, a resident of nearby Beta 1 sector, said sewage overflow was a recurring problem across several areas of Greater Noida. “I have raised this issue many times, but no permanent solution has been put in place,” he said.

GNIDA Denies Contamination, Says Samples Clean

Officials of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) rejected claims of sewage contamination, stating that water samples collected from the affected area showed no impurity so far.

A senior GNIDA official said complaints were received on Wednesday, following which a water department team visited the affected houses and collected samples. “The samples were found to be clean. A supply connection issue in one house and a leak at another location were identified and fixed immediately,” the official said.

Heightened Concern Over Water Safety

The incident comes amid growing concern over drinking water safety after recent reports from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Gandhinagar in Gujarat, where contaminated water was linked to illnesses and deaths. Authorities in several states have since stepped up monitoring of water sources.

Random Testing Ordered, Advisories To Residents

Greater Noida Authority chief executive officer N G Ravi Kumar has ordered random water testing across the city as a precautionary measure. Additional CEO Sunil Kumar Singh said fresh samples were collected on Wednesday evening after water supply resumed and would be sent for testing.

Singh added that builders and apartment owners’ associations have been directed to regularly clean water reservoirs, conduct water quality tests and submit reports to the authority. A letter will also be issued to residents urging them to immediately report any suspected contamination.

Medical Camp Held, Patients Treated

Meanwhile, the health department organised a free medical camp in Delta 1 on Wednesday. Gautam Buddh Nagar chief medical officer Narendra Kumar said 23 people were examined, and seven patients suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea were treated at the camp.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 11:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Greater Noida Contaminated Water Residents Fall Ill Greater Noida Contaminated Water
